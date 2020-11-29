Tauranga smoothie bowl business Soul Boul sows seeds to grow from food truck beginnings

Soul Bowl owners Alex Bell and Stacey Horton have big plans to expand. Photo / George Novak

Anybody who has walked along the beach at Mount Maunganui in the summer has probably come across Soul Boul.

The funky food truck with its Instagrammable smoothie bowls made a splash on the foodie scene when it parked up in the summer of 2016.

Owner Alex Bell had come back from a family holiday in Bali having fallen in love with the food bowls there.

Recently out of school and not knowing what she wanted to do, she recruited her business partner Stacey Horton and together they set up Soul Boul.

With a focus on healthy, nourishing food, Soul Boul is designed to ensure it has minimal wastage, maximum nutritional benefits and is advantageous of seasonal fruits and vegetables.

For three years, Soul Boul was a seasonal venture, however at the beginning of this year the pair decided to try make it their fulltime gig.

Their plan also included putting the brakes on their truck permanently, and setting down some roots.

"The food truck is fun but we wanted something more permanent," Bell told the Bay of Plenty Times.

"We got such good feedback as a food truck but people were also always asking where we were.

"ReDefined in Papamoa approached us and offered to pay for a container which we could then design and fit out. That was going to be our permanent space."

But, like many businesses, Covid-19 threw a spanner in the works for the eatery and Soul Boul, for the time being, continues to operate out of its stationary food truck.

"Our revenue has been hit hard, people are not spending and it is a luxury to buy lunch. That's definitely the case Monday to Wednesday. The second half of the week people want to treat themselves more.

"That said, we haven't been massively impacted and the lockdown did provide us with a grace period to think through our next steps."

Soul Boul plans to stay planted in Papamoa, though Bell says if festivals Splore and Womad go ahead this summer, they will be there.

Beyond that, Bell said she and Horton would still like to set up a brick and mortar cafe, "something small, easily managed and low risk".

But their long-term vision extends beyond a single property.

"We would love to set up a few cafes, franchise Soul Boul,

that's what we're aiming for."