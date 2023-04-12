Cancer treatment backlog breaching patients' rights, green light for more migrants to get residency and history made at the Cabinet table in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Traffic delays across Tauranga yesterday afternoon have been blamed on motorists not being aware of a road closure in Poike.

There was plenty of congestion throughout the city yesterday evening, with one Bay of Plenty Times reporter’s usual 15-minute drive home taking 1.5 hours with Fraser St gridlocked throughout Parkvale and Greerton.

Tauranga City Council senior area roading engineer Richard Joyes says the congestion drivers experienced was due to Poike Rd being closed.

Council last week warned delays should be expected for residents and commuters in the Poike and Ohauiti area between yesterday and Tuesday next week while Poike Rd was closed for essential work on the water truck main pipeline.

Poike Rd has been fully closed at select times with detours in place and work scheduled during the school holidays to reduce traffic disruption.

“The highway end of the road is open from 6am to 9am for vehicles exiting left out of Hollister Lane and again from 4pm to 6pm for afternoon peak traffic wanting to access Hollister Lane,” Joyes told the Bay of Plenty Times in a statement.

“This was not clear on our roadside signage yesterday and has been adjusted today to make it clearer for drivers. We apologise for any confusion.”

Impacted residents were given details about the closure, peak time access and detour routes in March and Joyes said other communication channels like radio, newsletters and social media were used to advise the community.

Joyes said there was some congestion on Ohauiti Rd today around mid-morning due to the Poike Rd closure but cleared by late morning.

“We expect that the updated roadside signage will help ease congestion at peak time today.”

The water trunk main pipeline located under the ground on Poike Rd needs to be strengthened before an important retaining wall opposite the corner of Hollister Lane and Poike Rd can be replaced.

Construction of the retaining wall will likely start at the end of this month and will include a one-lane closure of Poike Rd. More information will be made available closer to the time.

Two worksites are located on Poike Rd on either side of Hollister Lane.

The road is completely closed to right-turning traffic out of Hollister Lane outside 107 Poike Rd.

Left-turning traffic has limited one-lane access from 6am-9am. Vehicles wanting to turn right into Hollister Lane from Poike Rd will have limited one-lane access again from 4pm-6pm.

Limited vehicle access