Members of the public are reporting that police are at the scene. Photo / File

Members of the public are reporting that police are at the scene. Photo / File

People are advised to avoid Maleme St in Tauranga this morning due to an incident.

Tauranga City Council reported that part of the road was closed.

A caller to the 0800 SUNLIVE news hotline said police and other emergency services were at the scene.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said one truck was sent to the scene to help police.