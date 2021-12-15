Tauranga road blocked: Fallen tree narrowly misses parked car

A large fallen tree is blocking 9th Ave off Cameron Road. Photo / George Novak

A fallen tree that narrowly missed a parked car is blocking 9th Ave in central Tauranga.

The tree fell about 1pm today with Fulton Hogan, the council's maintenance contractors, arriving about 1:30pm to clear it.

This comes as heavy rain in the region starts to ease and weather warnings are lifted following three days of persistent rain.

The fire service had attended the scene before they arrived and blocked off the road.

A Fulton Hogan supervisor on the scene said the workers were waiting on their traffic management team to arrive to help manage the situation.

He said alot of traffic coming from Cameron Rd had been diverted.

Council maintenance contractors were diverting traffic away 9th Ave. Photo / George Novak

The fallen tree had missed a parked car by mere centimetres, with branches straddling it either side.

"Their wasn't a scratch on it," said the supervisor. "I told her [the owner of the car] to go and buy a lotto ticket."

He estimated the tree could take two hours to clear from the road.

This was the third fallen tree Fulton Hogan had dealt with today.