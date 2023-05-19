Voyager 2022 media awards
Tauranga rentals: Landlords offered gifts to secure homes as prices rise, while wage earners can’t find a house

Carmen Hall
7 mins to read
Carpenter Dan Nash is living in his van with his two dogs because he can't get a rental. Photo / Alex Cairns

The rental market in one of New Zealand’s fastest-growing cities is so competitive landlords are being offered more money, pet bonds and gifts by desperate renters wanting a home. Working families are holed up with

Renters’ circumstances ‘heartbreaking’

