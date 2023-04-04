David Clayton-Greene explains his preference for recreational horse riding to be considered in plans for the future of Tauranga Racecourse Reserve. Photo / Alex Cairns

An unexpected warning of a “critical” need to upgrade the Greerton power station has added another level of uncertainty to the debate surrounding what to do with Tauranga Racecourse Reserve.

In today’s second day of hearings on the council’s Greerton Mārawaewae Study - a major project aimed at using the large tract of reserve land to help futureproof the city - Transpower representatives told city commissioners it may need to eat into some of the reserve land to allow for a vital upgrade to the substation.

Transpower’s Trudi Burney said it was “looking to expand” but “we are not talking about the whole reserve”.

Tauranga City Council commissioner Shadrach Rolleston had plenty of questions on Day 2 of hearings for the Greerton Mārawaewae Project. Photo / Alex Cairns

Colleague Tania Lund said they were looking at options with the least impact on the community but the rate of regional growth was effectively forcing their hand.

Commissioner Shadrach Rolleston asked whether Transpower would consider expanding two existing substations in Mount Maunganui and Kaitemako instead.

Lund responded that those areas were “heavily constrained”.

“I don’t think there’s any way to avoid major upgrades in the Tauranga region, the shape of which ... is yet to come,” she said.

Commission chairwoman Anne Tolley that while Transpower’s situation was “good to know”, it made things “difficult”.

“We started this whole process, trying to give the three current groups that are operating on this reserve some certainty. We seem to have created more uncertainty in trying to give them certainty.”

The three main users and leaseholders of the reserve are Racing Tauranga, Tauranga Golf Club and Tauranga Equestrian Sports Association.

Racing Tauranga was represented by five individuals including deputy chairman Michael Bayly, who said the uncertainty in recent years had been “unsettling”.

“It has had a significant impact on our organisation, on the well-being of our employees, our venue users and our community.”

Bayly’s concerns echo those of golf club chairman Paul Gartner, who submitted yesterday that the level of uncertainty was also negatively impacting the club.

The council began the project in 2021 as to what to do with the land, eventually offering a shortlist of three options: Option A - removal of the racecourse for a future hospital with recreation space; Option B - a Central Park-style option removing the racecourse and creating a large public park; or Option C - an enhanced status quo option, which would retain the racecourse track.

Tauranga Golf Club and Tauranga Racecourse as viewed from the air in 2008. Photo / Jimmy Joe

Today, Racing Tauranga general manager Louise Dean said the club brought economic and wellbeing value to Tauranga and had served “this city for 150 years as guardians of this green space”.

Dean said the club had about 34,000 people at each of the 17 recent meetings they held as “these people aren’t necessarily horse punters, they are community”.

“It’s not all about racing. We are an events and entertainment industry,” she said.

Dean listed recent events held at the racecourse, including the Garden and Arts Festival, Bloom in the Bay and the council’s own New Year’s Eve festivities.

“We also give community groups a home. These are groups that are priced out of the main other options.

“We know how important that space is and that can exist - racing and community use.”

Tolley asked the group if they thought the fact the racecourse attracted such large crowds was because of its relatively central location.

Dean responded “absolutely” and said these large crowds would be significantly impacted if the racecourse was moved away from the city.

Tauranga City Council commission chairwoman Anne Tolley hears people's views on what they want for the Tauranga Racecourse Reserve. Photo / Alex Cairns

Tauranga resident David Clayton-Greene called for recreational horse riding trails to potentially run alongside walking or cycling trails down to Kopurererua Valley as part of a potential Option C.

“It’s becoming harder and harder for recreational riders to find space to ride and to do that safely.”

Commissioner Shad Rolleston asked whether Clayton-Greene would be supportive of other options, such as Option B, if equestrian trails could be incorporated.

Clayton-Greene said Option C was the only one that included equestrian “so it was a Hobson’s Choice” but “if you can incorporate what I’m talking about in other options, that’s fine”.

Clayton-Greene spoke against the site being used for a potential future hospital.

“Once you lose it, you never ever get it back. The urban sprawl out through here is huge.”

Tauranga resident Maree Cooper referred to childhood memories, and those of her mother, and implored commissioners to keep the area as a green space at the very least to allow future generations to have the same, or similar, memories.

A proposed option for the future of the Tauranga Racecourse as part of the Greerton Maraawaewae Study.

“This is the last significant piece of green space in Tauranga, I know we are a growing population but ... once you start letting that land go, you can never get that back. It’s gone.”

Cooper also referenced the council’s own open spaces strategy, which states open spaces were protected and preserved through a variety of mechanisms.

“Your own goal is to preserve land like this in the way it is now. Not to put a hospital on it.”

Cooper said that in her heart she preferred Option C but “I’m also a realist” and felt if this was not possible, she would support Option B.

Sport Bay of Plenty spaces and places lead Duncan Pearce said it supported Option B as there was “a shortage of sports fields and green fields ... there’s a need for both”.

Asked by Rolleston whether Sport Bay of Plenty would support Option C if sports fields could be built within the racecourse, Pearce said yes.

The hearing was adjourned with another session of submissions to be held later in the day.