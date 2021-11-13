Tauranga police launch homicide investigation after Te Puna boy's death

Tauranga Police have launched a homicide investigation after a young boy died in Starship Children's Hospital yesterday morning.

Police have confirmed he was 5-year-old Malachi Subecz of Te Puna.

Emergency services were initially called to a Te Puna residential property on Monday November 1 after Malachi was found with injuries, police said in a media statement.

He was treated in Tauranga Hospital before being airlifted to Auckland.

Police would like to speak with anyone who may have seen Malachi in the past couple of months.

"We are particularly interested in speaking to anyone who is yet to speak with police," the statement said.

"Anyone with any information that will assist our investigation is asked to contact Police on 105 quoting file number 211101/6453.

"Alternatively you can contact Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."