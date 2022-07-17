Police are investigating two burglaries overnight. Photo / NZME

Police are investigating burglaries at two commercial properties in Tauranga overnight.

Officers were called to a burglary at a shop on Cameron Rd early this morning where a window was smashed to gain entry.

A Bay of Plenty Times reporter on the scene said the windows of The Vape Shed were damaged.

A police spokeswoman said: "It is unclear whether anything was taken."

A vehicle was not used to gain entry.

Police then received several calls from around 4:50am today reporting that the Food Mart in Bellevue Rd, Brookfield had been burgled, with the use of vehicles to gain entry.

It was also unclear what, if anything, was taken.

"The vehicles were later dumped and located by police, and forensic work is underway to examine the vehicles and follow lines of inquiry to locate those involved," the spokeswoman said.

Police are investigating if the two incidents are linked.