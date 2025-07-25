A Judea Rd woman, who the Bay of Plenty Times agreed not to name, said she was stunned to see the “massive” police presence with 20-plus officers, including up to a dozen Armed Offenders Squad members, when she looked out her gate.
“I thought to myself, ‘holy s***, what’s happening’. There were at least five to six police vehicles and police with guns everywhere.
“Oh my gosh, there was also a hazmat truck parked on Robins Rd, and as police officers were coming out of the property, they were going through the hazmat decontamination showers.”