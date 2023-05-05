Blake Miller takes the win in Ibaza. Photo / World Triathlon

Tauranga multisport athlete Blake Miller has become a double world champion inside three days at the 2023 World Triathlon Multisport Championships in Spain.

The 22-year-old won the men’s 20-24 age-group aquathon title on Monday after taking out the men’s sprint duathlon crown last Saturday.

Miller told Brian Kelly on Gold AM’s Country Sports Breakfast he had no expectations of getting a medal at the 12-day and seven-discipline event.

”I knew it was an outside shot and I didn’t really know how I was travelling fitness-wise coming in.

”I went out with a ‘leave it all out there and see where that puts me’ type of mindset. I was pretty happy with it.”

Miller said he was pushed by the other competitors during the duathlon, a 5km run, 20km bike and 2.5km run event. He said he went into the bike around 10th in his wave before settling in with seven other competitors.

He said he was outrun by everyone in his bike group, who were mostly older than him.

In the aquathon, he said there was a guy about a minute ahead of him out of the water “and I just had to run him down”.

Miller said he was “definitely” weary now.

In the coming weeks, Miller will head to Morocco to do a standard distance triathlon and then Egypt the following weekend to do a sprint distance triathlon and the African Aquathon Championship.

He will then base himself in the UK for five to six weeks to get some solid training before heading to Germany for the Sprint Distance Age Group World Championship.

When asked by Kelly, he said, “I really don’t think I have [a strength].

”Biking was [my strength] coming through school and that suffered through university a bit. I very much consider myself a triathlete through-and-through.”

Miller is turning 23 at the end of the year, meaning this is his last year as a classified junior.

Going forward, he said there are three tiers of professional triathlon racing and he was finding his feet in the third tier at the moment.

He said the equivalent event to what he was currently tackling would be at Townsville in Australia next year, where he hoped to compete in the elite categories.

Miller has been fully coached by Chris Willis since he was 17 years old and guided by him since a younger age.

”It’s pretty good when you’ve got someone that knows you that well, inside out.

”Not much of a coach-athlete dynamic, more of mates.”

His parents are both watching him compete and his brother was also over there to compete on Sunday local time.







