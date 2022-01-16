Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Tauranga Lotto players win $17,919 each

Quick Read
Two Tauranga punters will be celebrating after each winning $17,919 with Lotto Second Division. Photo / NZME

Two Tauranga punters will be celebrating after each winning $17,919 with Lotto Second Division. Photo / NZME

Bay of Plenty Times

Two Tauranga punters will be celebrating after each winning $17,919 with Lotto Second Division in last night's draw.

The winning tickets were sold online at MyLotto and at Greerton Lotto in Tauranga.

They were part of 16 Lotto players to win the cash prize.

Two lucky players also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $27,207.

The winning Powerball Second Division tickets were sold on MyLotto to a player from Auckland and at New World Mosgiel in Mosgiel.

The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:


MyLotto (x3) (+PB x1)
Auckland

MyLotto
Tauranga

Greerton Lotto
Tauranga

John's Superette & Lotto
Tolaga Bay

Paetiki Lotto Magazines & Post
Taupo

MyLotto
Napier

Bulls Four Square
Bulls

Anita's Store
Wellington

MyLotto
Wellington

MyLotto (x2)
Christchurch

Pak n Save Timaru
Timaru

New World Mosgiel (+PB)
Mosgiel

Balclutha New World
Balclutha

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should write their name on the back of their ticket and check it as soon as possible in-store at any Lotto store, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

To find out about the draws, claiming prizes and Lotto NZ's response to Covid-19, visit www.MyLotto.co.nz/covid-19