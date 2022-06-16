Tauranga Girls' College has closed due to a water main burst. Photo / Google Maps

Tauranga Girls' College has closed due to a burst water main at the school.

A post on the school's Facebook page said the school did not have access to water and therefore bathroom facilities.

"... a decision to close the school with immediate effect has been made".

Students who could go home were released at 1.30pm.

Students who could not go home and needed supervision were told to meet in the school hall, and would attend their fifth period class as usual.

There would be limited access to the toilets at Life Church next door.

Buses would run at normal times today.