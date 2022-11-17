Tauranga father Stuart James Livingston, 42, was sentenced in the Tauranga District Court on November 8 for multiple drug dealing offences. Photo / NZME

Tauranga father Stuart James Livingston, 42, was sentenced in the Tauranga District Court on November 8 for multiple drug dealing offences. Photo / NZME

A Welcome Bay man described as a "full-service drug dealer" who was a "wheeler and dealer" of a variety of subtances has been jailed.

Stuart James Livingston's previous good character, rehabilitative efforts, remorse and young family were not enough for him to avoid a prison sentence for a raft of drug offences when he appeared before Judge Thomas Ingram in the Tauranga District Court last week.

According to court documents, the 42-year-old twice imported 1000 LSD tablets from the Netherlands which would have yielded him a total of $80,000 — LSD sells on average for $40 a tablet.

The second shipment of 1000 tablets contained in two sheets of perforated blotting paper dipped in a solution of LSD was intercepted by New Zealand Customs in February 2021.

Livingston was also caught selling LSD, cannabis, cannabis oil, and MDMA, which included him supplying MDMA to an associate at the Bay Dreams concert in January 2020.

His downfall came when the police's National Organised Crime Group launched an investigation into his criminal activities in December 2020.

The court documents said that when the police checked Livingston's electronic devices it showed that he was heavily involved in the importation and supply of LSD, and the sale and supply of large quantities of MDMA (ecstasy) and cannabis.

Between October 27, 2019, and March 1, 2021, he was in possession of large amounts of MDMA packaged for distribution. In December 2019, he also supplied half an ounce of cannabis to a 16-year-old but was never paid the $400 debt after being shown a fake money transfer. Between December 1, 2020, and February 16, 2021, Livingston also had about 9kg in various smaller bags for sale.

Livingston also offered to supply MDMA to an associate.

On January 1, 2020, Livingston and his associate were messaging each other as the associate wanted to buy two grams of MDMA, and arranged to meet in the Tauranga CBD.

A few hours later the associate contacted Livingston again, saying he wanted to meet up the next morning before the Bay Dreams concert as he "may need to buy another one or two grams depending on his sales," the summary said.

This associate then offered for one of Livingston's associates to meet him inside the Bay Dreams venue to hand over the MDMA as he would be selling the drugs backstage. Then in July 2020, Livingston imported 1000 LSD tablets from the Netherlands by post with a value of $40,000.

In February last year, NZ Customs intercepted an envelope containing another 1000 LSD tablets sent from the Netherlands.

When police searched Livingston's Welcome Bay address on February 19, 2021, they found half a kilogram of cannabis, and two large well-tended plants in the garden.

Also found was a plastic bag of MDMA and $7015 in another dwelling on the property.

Livingston was sentenced in the Tauranga District Court on November 8 after he earlier pleaded guilty to 21 offences. This included two charges of importing LSD and one charge each of possession of the drug for supply and selling the drug — all offences with a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

Livingston also admitted three charges of offering to supply MDMA, one of possession of MDMA for sale and four charges of supplying the drug, and one of cannabis cultivation.

He was also sentenced for possession of ketamine and cannabis for sale, two charges of supplying cannabis — including to a 16-year-old — possession of ecstasy, supplying cannabis oil and escaping lawful custody.

Defence lawyer James Greenland urged Judge Ingram to grant home detention, to enable Livingston to continue having rehabilitation sessions with Hanmer Clinic and to be around to support his family.

Greenland also said he was assessed as low risk of reoffending.

Crown prosecutor Richard Jenson argued that Livingston's combined offences, including re-offending while on police bail, put him well out of home detention territory.

He said these were clearly premeditated "commercially driven" offences, and Livingston had been a "wheeler and dealer" of several drugs and a prison sentence was justified.

Judge Ingram said he agreed that home detention was not appropriate in this case.

Livingston has become "a full-service drug dealer" who was prepared to provide large quantities of the drugs to whoever wanted to buy them.

"The community needs protection from drug dealers and while I accept you have made significant rehabilitation efforts, this is still relatively serious offending.

"The cold reality is that this was premeditated behaviour and you are a man who was well able of understanding the risk you were taking."

He sentenced Livingston to three years' prison after discounts for guilty pleas, rehabilitative efforts, previous good character and remorse.