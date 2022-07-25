The Western Bay of Plenty District Council's head office on Barkes Corner in Tauranga. Photo / Andrew Warner

Waste management cannot be done in "isolation" and councils need to take a collaborative approach.

That's the message the Western Bay of Plenty District Council has for the Tauranga City Council in its feedback on the city's waste management plan.

The feedback will be discussed at the district council's Policy Committee meeting today.

The city council's plan intends to minimise the amount of waste being sent to landfill through a number of measures, including construction and demolition waste diversion targets, industry collaboration, and technological solutions.

Western Bay of Plenty District mayor Garry Webber. Photo / George Novak

The plan covers from 2022-28 in the Tauranga City area.

District mayor Garry Webber wrote a letter to the city council commission chairwoman with the district council's feedback about the plan.

In it, Webber said he "valued the ongoing collaboration and co-operation between our councils", which "has delivered benefits for both our communities".

However, he said in the letter the city council's plan must "better reflect" the "interconnected nature of waste and need to collaborate".

"The management and minimisation of waste, by its nature, must be collaborative ... it moves through a number of different hands and bodies and is either eventually reused or unfortunately buried as landfill.

"Explicit reference should be made to working alongside and with partner

councils on cross-regional, regional, and sub-regional projects.

"Councils cannot effectively address this issue in isolation or lead this work alone."

The feedback expressed specific worry about the wording of one action in the plan focused on waste strategy and city and regional infrastructure.

"We [the district council] are concerned that as currently drafted a 'Tauranga Waste

Strategy' would attempt to set a path for the wider region, without involvement or collaboration with partners.

"We are also concerned that the 'city and regional infrastructure plan' ... is focused on providing for the 'growth of our city'.

"This is the wrong focus for a waste project ... the plan should focus on improving waste outcomes and regional efficiencies and improvements for all our communities, addressing growth is one part of this."

The other item up for discussion at today's meeting is the council's submission about the Government's National Policy Statement Freshwater Management and National Environmental Standards for Freshwater.

Webber provided the council's feedback on the Government's proposed "exposure drafts" for both plans.

According to the meeting agenda, the drafts contain changes to what would be "excluded in the definition of wetlands and new proposed consenting pathways for development within wetlands".

The feedback says the council "supports the amendment to the natural wetland definition", in particular, "the exclusion of 'deliberately constructed wetlands' and induced wetlands".

"[The council] supports the overall intent that the loss of natural inland wetlands be avoided, their values protected, and their restoration promoted."

The district council meeting begins at 9am today.