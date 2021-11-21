Tauranga City Council seeking feedback on proposed city centre alcohol laws

Feedback on the draft policy closes on December 20 and changes will be adopted next year. Photo / Getty Images

Tauranga City Council is proposing a raft of changes to the Local Alcohol Policy which could see city centre businesses close an hour early.

The Local Alcohol Policy influences the opening hours of bars, restaurants and nightclubs, and when alcohol can be sold. The council is seeking community feedback on the changes.

After hearing concerns from local police and the Medical Officer of Health, the council is proposing changes it says are aimed at reducing alcohol-related harm in the community.

They include reducing the opening hours of on-license premises like bars and restaurants with a proposed closing time of 2am instead of 3am; establishing a one-way door restriction which would start at 1am, meaning people cannot enter a licensed premise after 1am and if people leave, they cannot come back inside; and adding a new section for club licenses to provide clarity for the community and applicants.

The policy would be updated to include matters only relating to the geographical area that the council has responsibility for, instead of having a joint policy with the Western Bay of Plenty District Council.

"While many people consume alcohol responsibly, harm caused by the excessive or inappropriate consumption of alcohol can have serious negative impacts on our communities," the council said on its website.

"One way we can minimise this harm is to have a local alcohol policy in place to encourage the responsible sale, supply, and consumption of alcohol in Tauranga."

The current policy was adopted in 2015 and is due for review to meet the provisions of the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act 2012. It's not mandatory for council to have a local policy.

Initial information and feedback from our stakeholders support continuing to have a local policy, the council said.

"Some stakeholders have asked for additional, and stronger, measures in the policy to reduce alcohol-related harm. Now we want to know what you think."

The policy opened for feedback on Wednesday and closes on December 20.

Hearings would be held in February or March with the provisional policy adopted in April or May.

Tauranga area response manager Senior Sergeant Glenn Saunders said community safety was Bay of Plenty Police's primary concern. He said each district had specialist alcohol harm prevention officers who monitored licences and worked with communities to reduce harm.

"Alcohol causes significant harm in our communities, and it's no secret that its excess consumption is a major contributor to anti-social behaviour, crime and disorder," Saunders said.

"However, Police cannot address alcohol-related offending or anti-social behaviour alone, and we ask everyone to take responsibility for themselves and their friends when it comes to alcohol.

"While most operators of licensed premises are doing so safely and responsibly, the reality is that there is still an issue with alcohol-related incidents in the early hours of the morning on most weekends."

Police support any changes that will help prevent alcohol-related harm, Saunders said.

"Any reduction in the hours licensees are permitted to serve is likely to correspond with reduced harm and victimisation."