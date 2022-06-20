Commission chair Anne Tolley. Photo / George Novak

Tauranga's lead commissioner warns the city could come to a "standstill" if the Government's new transport plan becomes a reality.

The Government released its Emissions Reduction Plan on May 16, which said it wanted to "reduce reliance on cars", "rapidly adopt low-emissions vehicles" and "begin work now to decarbonise heavy transport and freight".

At a Tauranga City Council meeting last week council commission chairwoman Anne Tolley said a part of the plan was "even scarier" than the council's recent Links Ave cul-de-sac trial.

She said if you "read between the lines", the plan means "no further major investments in roads, in roading, and minimising investment in roading over the next 10 years".

"We are going to be at a standstill in this city ... if we don't get major investment in our roading."

She said even if the council achieved its goal of a 10 per cent shift in the mode of transport used by road users, it would be nowhere near Government targets.

At the meeting, the council's director of transport Brendan Bisley said the 10 per cent mode shift would "only hold congestion at its current level", given the city's growth.

"We don't actually go back to a situation where we've got free-flowing traffic."

He said the Government was wanting to reduce Vehicle Kilometres Travelled and there was an "active push" to reduce the number of journeys made by petrol-powered vehicles.

"In a city that is growing, where we actually have an increase in Vehicle Kilometres Travelled just because of the growing population, that is going to be extremely problematic for us."

Bisley said electric vehicles "don't help congestion at all, because they still use up the same space".

Transport Minister Michael Wood was not available to respond to these comments, but a ministry spokesperson said "the Government's policies are about supporting people to change the way they travel".

Tauranga City Council director of transport Brendan Bisley. Photo / George Novak

"The Government recognises that new highways and road expansion projects will be needed to support urban and housing development and the efficient movement of freight. The Emissions Reduction Plan simply means the projects need to meet a higher threshold, if the expansion is inconsistent with emissions-reduction objectives.

"Investment in green transport options is a triple win for climate action – it reduces traffic congestion, promotes a healthy, active lifestyle and clears up the air around us.

"While central government will play a key role, it cannot do it alone. Tackling climate change will also require the efforts of local government, iwi and Māori, communities, and businesses."

Outside the meeting, Sustainable Bay of Plenty chief executive Glen Crowther told the Bay of Plenty Times that he disagreed with the council's "fundamental approach to the issue" of transport emissions.

Transport minister Michael Wood. Photo / Mark Mitchell

He said he thought the Emissions Reduction Plan "doesn't go anywhere near far enough to reduce emissions by 2030-2035".

"The problem is not how difficult the Government plan is - it's that the TCC goal is too low, and many of us have been telling them that for the past two years.

"Does TCC think the world should give up on reducing carbon emissions, or that Tauranga should be the exception? Why is Tauranga so special that we can't achieve this sub-standard target?"

He said investing in safe cycleways and a better public transport system were important transport changes.

"Auckland, Wellington and some other councils, including Whakatāne, plan to go much further than the Government plan, whereas Tauranga is already complaining that it can't comply with the Emissions Reduction Plan. We haven't even created a plan to reduce emissions.

Glen Crowther, executive director of Sustainable BOP. Photo / Talia Parker

"Many people will still need to drive their cars and utes, but for every couple of people like that, there'll be someone who'll happily jump on a bus or a bike if we give them the right offering.

"We seem to have waved the white flag before we've even begun."

In response to Crowther's comments, Bisley said the council's Urban Form and Transport Initiative 2020 and the Western Bay of Plenty Transport System Plan 2021 both contained "targets related to emissions reduction".

"In addition, the council has now agreed to develop a Climate Plan which will specifically consider emissions reductions."