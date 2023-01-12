Two car parks in the city have closed. Photo / NZME

Two popular car parking areas in Tauranga’s CBD have been closed, one permanently and one temporarily.

Tauranga City Council advised of the changes in its weekly bulletin, released online this evening.

In it, the council stated the Dive Cres car park would temporarily close as part of plans to transform the city centre’s waterfront.

The off-street car park will remain closed until April 1 while the upgrade of the parking and amenity in the area takes place. During this time, the nearby parking on Cliff Rd and along The Strand will remain available for use.

The Devonport Rd off-street car park will permanently close as the site, accessed from the eastern end of Elizabeth St was being redeveloped.

“The site will ultimately see New Zealand’s largest mass timber office building constructed, and once built, the premises will be home to all of Tauranga City Council’s administration staff.”

Meanwhile, the council advised earthquake strengthening work at the Spring St parking building resumed this week after a Christmas break.

“While works progress, the building will remain operational with a reduced number of parks available.

“Alternative parking spaces are available at the nearby Elizabeth St parking building. Please take care when driving or walking around work sites where loud noises, shaking, dust and minor delays associated with the traffic management in place are expected.

The council recommended people keep their car windows up when in the parking building.

“We apologise for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience.”