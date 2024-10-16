Jemma Bennett.

A social media campaign aimed at preventing gender-based violence and supporting those affected by it is launching with an event in Mount Maunganui.

The Tautoko Mai Sexual Harm Support service and Zonta Club of Tauranga are working together to create the campaign with 16 days of activism saying “no” to violence against women and girls.

They are hosting an event at the Mount Maunganui Lifeguard Service Clubhouse on November 14 for the campaign’s launch.

The campaign will begin on November 25, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, and will include social media videos from 16 influential people from across Aotearoa and Australia.

The high-profile lineup includes Olympic athletes, musicians, podcasters, activists and politicians. A new video will appear on the organisations’ social platforms each day for 16 consecutive days with the hashtags #16daysofactivism and #zontasaysnotoviolenceagainstwomen.