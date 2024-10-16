Advertisement
Tauranga campaign says ‘no’ to violence against women and girls

Bay of Plenty Times
Jemma Bennett.

A social media campaign aimed at preventing gender-based violence and supporting those affected by it is launching with an event in Mount Maunganui.

The Tautoko Mai Sexual Harm Support service and Zonta Club of Tauranga are working together to create the campaign with 16 days of activism saying “no” to violence against women and girls.

They are hosting an event at the Mount Maunganui Lifeguard Service Clubhouse on November 14 for the campaign’s launch.

The campaign will begin on November 25, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, and will include social media videos from 16 influential people from across Aotearoa and Australia.

The high-profile lineup includes Olympic athletes, musicians, podcasters, activists and politicians. A new video will appear on the organisations’ social platforms each day for 16 consecutive days with the hashtags #16daysofactivism and #zontasaysnotoviolenceagainstwomen.

Rachel Axis-Taane.
Guest speakers Rachel Taane and Jemma Bennett will talk to the audience at the launch event about their expertise and lived experiences in the fight against gender-based violence and psychological abuse.

Local singer Catie Anderson will provide live music and actress Cassandra Woodhouse will be the MC for the evening. She will also share her recent experience from touring the multi-award-winning solo show Prima Facie written by Suzie Miller and directed by Michael Hurst for the New Zealand Theatre Company.

Zonta Tauranga President Lois Hellings said in creating the event and social media campaign, the organisations wanted to encourage everyone to raise their voices and reflect on the harm gender-based violence does to families, whānau and the community.

Julie Sach, chief executive of Tautoko Mai Sexual Harm Support, said she wanted to emphasise the importance of events such as this in raising awareness and fostering dialogue around gender-based violence.

“They not only empower survivors by validating their experiences but also challenge societal norms that enable such violence,” she said.

“By coming together, we can create a community that supports healing, promotes prevention and advocates for systemic change. Our collective efforts are essential in ensuring that every survivor feels heard, supported and empowered to seek justice.”

Videos for the social media campaign come from:

  • Cassandra Woodhouse
  • Petra Bagust
  • Rachel and Tiki Taane
  • Chanel Contos
  • Jo Robertson
  • Shaneel Lal
  • Jess Tyson
  • Jemma Bennett
  • Dear Em
  • Hautapu Baker
  • Daniel Principle
  • Suzie Miller
  • Sammie Maxwell
  • Lady Moxon
  • Eliza Hatch
  • Ranisha Shivagni
