Brad Mahony and Kieran Rutherford kick-started their business venture in a single-car garage in 2014, and have built their business on the premise of keeping it simple, working hard and “doing what you say you’ll do”.
Mahony and Rutherford each had 20 years of trades experience under their belts and had worked their way “up the food chain” from apprentices to managers.
“The award recognises that being in business takes bravery, belief, humility, dedication, endurance and trust in others to help you succeed while having a clear vision that serves a higher purpose than just profitability.”
Cowley said Aquaholics had rapid growth from its humble beginnings while maintaining strong financials in an inherently risky industry.
“They lead their growing team with compassion, aspiration and intention.
“Their focus on developing leaders and tackling the industry’s worrisome mental wellness issues shows they are role models for the sector,” he said.
The Aquaholics team have dedicated their Business of the Year award to their highly valued business partner, Andre Moore, who died at the end of last year.
Mahony said Moore was “a loved brother” who had started at the business at 18 and had worked his way up to a shareholding position.