Tauranga Business Awards 2021 winners announced

Tauranga Chamber of Commerce chief executive Matt Cowley at last year's business awards. Photo / Salina Galvan Photography

Tauranga-based legal tech start-up LawVu has won the coveted Business of the Year Award at the Tauranga Business Awards 2021.

The Tauranga Business Awards is held annually by the Tauranga Chamber of Commerce, with a view to recognise and celebrate local businesses of all sizes and stages.

This year, the awards night was held as a hybrid digital-physical event, which had entrants celebrating in their "bubbles" and a VIP gathering of 100 guests congregating at Farmer Autovillage.

LawVu was announced the winner by VIP guest Labour MP Jan Tinetti, while one of the judges delivered the award to the LawVu team in an Audi R8, donated by Farmer Autovillage for the occasion.

LawVu received the top honour for spearheading digital innovation through their unique, cloud-based online platform. The business also won the Digital, Business and Technology Innovation category.

The judges noted that LawVu has huge potential for further growth, and credited it for choosing to base its global operations out of Tauranga and create new opportunities to attract a highly skilled workforce.

Tauranga Chamber of Commerce chief executive Matt Cowley said the chamber was delighted to see a high calibre of entrants who took the time to enter despite the challenges of Covid-19.

"Every year, through the awards process, we continue to see local businesses change the way they do business, seeking new ways of working, overcoming new challenges and responding with a can-do attitude that makes them thrive.

"For the chamber, this is the reason why we felt strongly that the awards needed to continue this year. It's important to celebrate the resilience and adaption to change that we see in our community."

Head facilitator Jamie Lunam, speaking on behalf of the judges, said the calibre of entrants was not only diverse but incredibly humbling.

"We have some epic Covid-19 pivots, brave businesses facing up to significant structural challenges, hare-brained ideas that turned into businesses, incredible tech startups and everything in between.

"They entered the awards for validation and feedback, but the reality is that these entrants could teach the Tauranga business ecosystem a thing or two. We wish all applicants and finalists a successful 2021."

Another top honour of note was the award for Corporate Leadership, which this year went to Trevelyan's. The Corporate Leadership award is selected by the Tauranga Chamber of Commerce and recognises a large-scale business that is making a significant and positive impact to the region's economy.

Event organiser Anne Pankhurst said Trevelyan's was leading the charge with its response to Covid-19 and the way it is managing to keep its people safe in a challenging environment.

"As well as being a hugely successful packhouse, Trevelyan's has a considerable focus on community support across all facets of their business. This is particularly evident with their people and the importance of creating an environment that is safe and welcoming for their diverse workforce."

This year also had every Tauranga Business Awards entrant put forward for the only publicly voted award, the NZME People's Choice Award. More than 3500 people voted through the Tauranga Chamber of Commerce website, and emerging business Girls Get Off was crowned the category winner.

Tauranga Business Awards 2021 winners and finalists

Workplace Safety Award – Sponsored by Vertical Horizonz NZ

Winner JNP Aviation Ltd

Highly Commended ISO Ltd

Finalist Skydive Tauranga

Business, Digital & Technology Innovation Award – Sponsored by Holland Beckett Law

Winner LawVu Ltd

Highly Commended ISO

Finalist Tauranga Commercial Laundry & Apparelmaster

Continuous Improvement/Lean Award – Sponsored by Ballance Agri-Nutrients and Productivity People

Winner Barrett Homes Ltd

Finalist Skydive Tauranga

Finalist Tautoko Mai Sexual Harm Support Services Trust

Customer Experience Award – Sponsored by Classic Group

Winner Holistic Vets (ARRC Wildlife Trust)

Highly Commended JNP Aviation Ltd

Highly Commended Skydive Tauranga

Finalist Barrett Homes Ltd

Finalist Exceed – We Fix Windows and Doors

Finalist New Zealand Kiwifruit Growers Ltd

People and Culture Award – Sponsored by Lysaght Consultants and The Culture Co

Winner Tautoko Mai Sexual Harm Support Services Trust

Finalist Barrett Homes Ltd

Finalist Base Up Contracting Ltd

Finalist JNP Aviation Ltd

Finalist Vitruvius Ltd

Finalist PMG Funds

Sustainable Business Award – Sponsored by Trustpower

Winner Tauranga Commercial Laundry & Apparelmaster

Finalist EcoResto

Finalist Holistic Vets (ARRC Wildlife Trust)

Finalist Good Change

Emerging Business Award – Sponsored by Toi Ohomai Institute of Technology

Winner Real Rad Foods Ltd

Finalist Girls Get Off Ltd

Finalist V on Wheels Ltd

Service Excellence Award – Sponsored by Zespri

Winner Barrett Homes Ltd

Finalist New Zealand Kiwifruit Growers Inc

Finalist Holistic Vets (ARRC Wildlife Trust)

Finalist JNP Aviation Ltd

Finalist PMG Funds

Social Enterprise Award – Sponsored by Metro Marketing

Winner Tautoko Mai Sexual Harm Support Services Trust

Finalist The Kollective

Finalist Holistic Vets (ARRC Wildlife Trust)

Manufacturing, Construction & Distribution – Sponsored by Tauranga Chamber of Commerce

Winner Base Up Contracting Ltd

Finalist Barrett Homes Ltd

Finalist Tauranga Commercial Laundry and Apparelmaster

People's Choice – Sponsored by NZME

Winner Girls Get Off

Corporate Leadership – Sponsored by The University of Waikato

Winner Trevelayn's

Tauranga Business of the Year

Winner LawVu Limited

Finalist Barrett Homes Ltd

Finalist Tautoko Mai Sexual Harm Support Services Trust