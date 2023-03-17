Anaru Palmer received a scholarship to support his studies towards a Master of Māori and Indigenous Studies from the University of Canterbury. Photo / Maryana Garcia

“I could probably thank the whole world if I tried.”

That was how former Tauranga Boys’ College head prefect Anaru Palmer reacted after being “overwhelmed by the prestige” of receiving a Ngarimu VC and 28th Māori Battalion Memorial Scholarship.

Palmer was one of 10 future leaders of Māoridom gathered at Te Papaiouru Marae in Ōhinemutu yesterday for Rotorua’s first Ngarimu VC and 28th Māori Battalion Memorial Scholarship ceremony.

It was only the second time in the scholarship’s nearly 80-year history that the awards ceremony was held outside of Parliament.

The scholarships are awarded to students of Māori descent who possess characteristics similar to those of the 28th Māori Battalion soldiers and are enrolling in or already enrolled in tertiary study.

Palmer (Ngāi Te Rangi ki Tauranga Moana, Ngāti Tamaterā ki Pare Hauraki, Ngāti Mahuta ki Waikato, Ngāti Porou, Te Whakatōhea, Ngāti Maniapoto), who is a social science graduate from the University of Waikato, received the $20,000 nasters scholarship to support his studies in indigenous leadership at the University of Canterbury.

Recipients of the Ngarimu VC 28th Māori Battalion Memorial Scholarships with Willie Apiata VC (centre front), Sir Bom Gillies and MP Kelvin Davis. Photo / Maryana Garcia

Even after the prestigious award had been placed in his hands, Palmer found it difficult to find words for his gratitude.

“I don’t know what to say,” Palmer told the ceremony attendees.

“I’m just really overwhelmed by the prestige. These scholarships are massive enablers for us to realise our aspirations.

Palmer later told the Bay of Plenty Times that he had been at McDonald’s after a long week of “hard mahi” when he received the email telling him he’d won the prize.

“To say I was flabbergasted would be an understatement.”

Palmer said the scholarship put his dreams within reach and made anything possible.

“My dream is to be able to give back to Māori through te reo Māori. This scholarship has enabled me to pursue more opportunities to do that successfully.”

The ceremony was attended by friends and family of the scholarship recipients, members of the Ngarimu Board, Associate Minister for Education Kelvin Davis, MP for Waiariki Rawiri Waititi, Willie Apiata VC and Tā Robert Gillies, the last surviving member of the 28th Māori Battalion.

Yesterday was the first time the Ngarimu VC and 28th Māori Battalion Memorial Scholarships ceremony was held in Rotorua. Photo / Maryana Garcia

Speaking to the event attendees, Davis said the presence of Apiata and Gillies added “extra mana” to the occasion.

“This is a scholarship full of mana.”

Davis encouraged the scholarship winners to follow in the footsteps of Apiata, Gillies and the legacy of the 28th Māori Battalion.

“I’d like to encourage all recipients to be the leaders of Māoridom, to be the leaders in your community.”

Apiata, himself a former recipient of the scholarship, challenged those present to remember those who stood beside them to support them.

“My challenge is: Create your pathway, create an environment to support you to succeed. We are all here to support you.

“I wouldn’t be standing here, as the person I am today, without all my uncles, all my role models.”

The Ngarimu VC and 28th Māori Battalion Memorial Scholarship and award recipients all demonstrate characteristics that align with the values of the 28th Māori Battalion and have a desire to give back to their communities, whānau, hapū and iwi.

The scholarships and awards presented yesterday included one doctoral, three masters, three undergraduate, three vocational education and training scholarships and two video competition awards for ākonga in Year 7 -13.





Ngarimu VC and 28th Māori Battalion Scholarship Fund Recipients 2023

Undergraduate Scholarship Recipients:

Brigham Riwai-Couch (Ngāi Tahu, Ngāti Kahungunu, Rangitāne ki Wairau, Ngāti Kuia, Ngāti Apa ki te Rā Tō)

Varron Armstrong (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Hine, Ngāti Whātua ki Kaipara, Ngāti Pōrou)

Maia Aroha Clark (Ngāti Hāua ki Taumarunui, Ngāti Maniapoto)

Masters Scholarship Recipients:

Anaru Palmer (Ngāi Te Rangi ki Tauranga Moana, Ngāti Tamaterā ki Pare Hauraki, Ngāti Mahuta ki Waikato, Ngāti Porou, Te Whakatōhea, Ngāti Maniapoto)

Victoria Carran (Ngāti Awa (Ngāti Pūkeko), Waikato Tainui (Ngāti Mahuta)

Tenaya Brow (Te Aitanga a Hauiti ki Uawa)

Doctoral Scholarship Recipient:

Julian Wilcox (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Te Arawa)

VET Scholarship Recipients:

Logan Speight (Ngāti Porou)

Renay Jones (Te Whakatōhea)

Stuart Savage (Ngāti Kahungunu ki Heretaunga)

Ngarimu Video Competition Winners:

Kura | School: Te Wharekura o Ruatoki

Te Reo Māori Stream

Video title: George Takurua

Bilingual Stream

Video title: Anituatua Black







