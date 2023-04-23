The mother of a girl “struggling to breathe” is “appalled” at the behaviour of hundreds of motorists who blocked roads leading to Tauranga Hospital over the weekend.

Wairua Ngatai said she was trying to rush her daughter from Welcome Bay to the hospital after deciding it was faster to drive her themselves overnight on Saturday.

However, she said their route was blocked by boy racers who were having a car meet.

“We eventually ended up by McDonald’s in Tauranga and that was also blocked with people doing drifts and blocking the roads,” Ngatai said on the Mount Maunganui Notice Board Facebook page.

“Both my husband and I are medically trained so we were able to remain calm and keep her alert.

“We were lucky but the next family may not be. I am extremely appalled as a community member that this is what the car scene has resorted to!”

Ngatai said she understood there weren’t many options for boy racers but by blocking the roads they put themselves and others at risk.

“My daughter could have died.

“I understand that local police are strained for resources, manpower and that there are serious crimes happening elsewhere, but come on.”

A car does a burnout in Welcome Bay Tauranga. Photo / Cameron Childerhouse

One person was struck by a car and another was taken into police custody after reports were made of about 300 cars blocking roads throughout Tauranga and the Western Bay of Plenty in an organised car meet-up on Saturday and into early Sunday morning.

The first 111 calls were received at about 9.30pm on Saturday and State Highway 36 was blocked due to the large gathering.

After the group was dispersed, they moved to the intersection of Welcome Bay and Western Bay Link Rds.

A police spokesman yesterday described the actions of those involved as “dangerous” and “antisocial”.

“Police spiked one of the vehicles and apprehended the driver. One person was taken into custody and charges are being considered.”

The spokesman said one of the vehicles collided with a pedestrian who was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

“The vehicles were dispersed around 2.30am [on Sunday]. Police are following lines of inquiry including reviewing CCTV security footage and have not ruled out further arrests or action.

“The reckless driving behaviour of a small group of individuals presents a danger to themselves and to other road users and we continue to monitor, investigate, and hold the alleged offenders to account.”

“Where we can, police will deploy staff to monitor areas where this activity is happening.”

The spokesman said it was important anyone concerned about illegal street racing behaviour contacted the police straight away with as much detail as possible – including number plates and descriptions of people and vehicles if it was safe to do so.

“If officers are not able to attend the area immediately, this detail is helpful for those follow-up inquiries. We welcome any information which may assist us with our inquiries, which can include CCTV or video. These inquiries can and do result in enforcement action.

“We understand it can be frustrating to be witness to this type of behaviour, however, we ask members of the public do not get directly involved.”

Anyone who witnesses antisocial driving behaviour, call 111 immediately, or to report an incident after the fact by calling 105.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.