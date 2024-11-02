Motekiai was the only one representing New Zealand, yet he managed to win the 54kg division and he was awarded the fight of the tournament.
Motekiai commutes from Te Puna to Rotorua to train at Rotovegas Boxing Club and is trained by his dad. His routine consists of three workouts a day, starting at 4.30am and he trains every day except for Sunday which is his rest day.
“I usually do my morning session for an hour and a half. Mornings are easy,” he said.
Motekiai said stamina was the most important aspect of fitness when it came to boxing; that’s why cardio was important as he will move up to three-minute rounds next year.
He said his strength in the sport wa his head movements and ability to predict when a punch was coming his way.
He said it was all about reaction time and being ready and focused.
Motekiai has only had one major injury in his boxing career, a fractured wrist.
“We went over to Tonga for a tournament and he punched a punching bag that had been sitting outside for a while and all the padding had soaked to the bottom and set as concrete and he went to punch it and he fractured his wrist,” his mum Naiomi Huni of Pirirakau hapū, Ngāti Ranginui iwi, said.
She said he didn’t realise it was a fracture and thought it maybe just bruised until about four months later. He was in pain but kept going thinking nothing of it.
Motekiai has dedicated his future to becoming a professional boxer, leaving school at 16 due to his busy schedule competing in New Zealand and overseas.
His parents are very proud of his efforts and determination in his training and keeping up with the lifestyle of a professional athlete.
Motekiai aspires to be like the Ukrainian professional boxer Vasiliy Lomachenko, who was two-time world champion and two-time gold medallist at the Olympics as an amateur.