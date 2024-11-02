Motekiai was the only one representing New Zealand, yet he managed to win the 54kg division and he was awarded the fight of the tournament.

Motekiai commutes from Te Puna to Rotorua to train at Rotovegas Boxing Club and is trained by his dad. His routine consists of three workouts a day, starting at 4.30am and he trains every day except for Sunday which is his rest day.

“I usually do my morning session for an hour and a half. Mornings are easy,” he said.

“In the afternoon we usually do cardio.”

Motekiai Huni is a fourth-generation boxer of his family. Photo: David Hall.

Motekiai said stamina was the most important aspect of fitness when it came to boxing; that’s why cardio was important as he will move up to three-minute rounds next year.

He said his strength in the sport wa his head movements and ability to predict when a punch was coming his way.

He said it was all about reaction time and being ready and focused.

Motekiai has only had one major injury in his boxing career, a fractured wrist.

“We went over to Tonga for a tournament and he punched a punching bag that had been sitting outside for a while and all the padding had soaked to the bottom and set as concrete and he went to punch it and he fractured his wrist,” his mum Naiomi Huni of Pirirakau hapū, Ngāti Ranginui iwi, said.

She said he didn’t realise it was a fracture and thought it maybe just bruised until about four months later. He was in pain but kept going thinking nothing of it.

Motekiai has dedicated his future to becoming a professional boxer, leaving school at 16 due to his busy schedule competing in New Zealand and overseas.

His parents are very proud of his efforts and determination in his training and keeping up with the lifestyle of a professional athlete.

Motekiai aspires to be like the Ukrainian professional boxer Vasiliy Lomachenko, who was two-time world champion and two-time gold medallist at the Olympics as an amateur.

Motekiai has won four New Zealand national titles, four North Island golden gloves, one New Zealand national golden glove, five Australian golden gloves and the Germany under-17s open.

“With the help of whānau and friends and local business we were able to get him to Germany,” Naiomi said.

Before heading off to Germany, Motekiai was busy winning at other competitions internationally.

“As for two weeks before Germany, on the 18th of August he had travelled to Brisbane, Australia to win his fifth golden gloves.

“Then he was at home for two weeks and then he was off to Germany and arrived home on September 29.”

On October 1, Motekiai went off to Christchurch for the New Zealand national competitions to pick up his fourth national title.

Motekiai Huni said he never loses. Photo: David Hall.

“He has a busy schedule ahead of him with his journey of becoming the number one boxer,” Naiomi said.

Motekiai is a fourth-generation boxer in his family. His great-grandfather was a coach for Tonga and his great-uncle, dad, cousins and siblings have all found success in boxing.

“His cousin is ranked 10th heavyweight champ in the world by Ring magazine.

“His brother went pro two years ago. And his sister went to the Commonwealth Games representing Tonga for boxing,” Naiomi said.

In their household, boxing is constantly being played on the TV. The whole family is immersed in the sport.

“When he was fighting down in Christchurch, everyone was watching it. His little sister was screaming thinking that he could hear.”

She said he has a lot of support behind him cheering him on as he makes his journey to go pro.

“There’s a lot of discipline in boxing. He has to go on diets and it’s hard because the others are all having lasagna and stuff and he’s got to have fish or chicken. But he loves it.”

Boxing isn’t a cheap sport and Motekiai and his family have been fundraising so that he can continue to get closer to his dream.

Naiomi said expenses include travel, accommodation, food, uniforms, and gear. Thanks to his sponsors the pressure has been partially relieved from his family to cover the costs.

Motekiai wanted to thank his sponsors: Acon Industries, Madison Sport, Rotovegas Boxing Gym, Team Huni, Details Excavations Ltd and Hip City Barbers.

Up next, he hopes to go to America for a tournament next month or next year, and he hopes to compete in the Youth Olympics and Commonwealth Games 2026.

