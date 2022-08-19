Tauranga-born rising star Millie Van Kol's first major role in feature film has picked up for international distribution. Photo / Supplied

Tauranga-born rising star Millie Van Kol's acting career just got a huge boost with her first feature film being picked up for distribution throughout North America.

The 25-year-old, who lives in Los Angeles, played the lead role in the Auckland-made debut psychological drama film, "Shut Eye", written and directed by Tom Levesque.

"Shut Eye" had its world premiere at the Whanau Mamarama New Zealand International Film Festival in Auckland last month. It's Van Kol's first feature film.

The film explores the relationships between loneliness, trauma and identities through the eyes of Sierra (Van Kol), who lives in Auckland and works as a street charity fundraiser.

The premise of the film is that Sierra has a reserved demeanour and trouble sleeping, a doctor recommends that she investigates sound therapy, specifically ASMR or autonomous sensory meridian response.

Exploring online, Sierra discovers local ASMR streamer Kate played by Sarah May, who soon becomes her virtual evening companion when she needs help getting to sleep.

Rising star Millie Van Kol was the lead actress in the Auckland-made psychological drama feature film "Shut Eye". Photo / Supplied

Before long Sierra starts to see Kate as an escape from her lonely existence and the traumas that haunt her and, as she is drawn deeper into Kate's life, her obsession grows,

Van Kol, a former Aquinas College student, told the "Bay of Plenty Times", that she had wanted to become an actor for "as long as she could remember" and drama classes were her "absolute favourite" time at school.

"However, after leaving Aquinas, where I was definitely a major drama geek, I went to university to gain my Bachelor of Arts, and dropped any kind of performing."

After finishing her degree, Van Kol worked in the marketing and business development team at the global law firm, DLA Piper, for just over four years.

"But I quickly realised I needed something creative in life, so I took acting classes at night for about a year and found I had a real passion for it again," she said.

"That was when I started taking steps towards pursuing an acting career and got myself an agent in 2019 and started auditioning for small gigs like adverts and student films.

"My agent put my name forward for 'Shut Eye' and I vividly remember getting the call to audition. I kept saying to myself, 'Mil, you're going to get this role, this is your role.' "

At the end of 2021, Van Kol said she packed her bags and moved to Los Angeles after she entered and won a lottery to obtain a United States green card (work visa) which lasts 10 years.

"Working on 'Shut Eye' and getting my US work visa makes me feel like this was meant to be. And my parents are incredibly loving and supportive of my ambitions. We talk almost every day and they are completely on board with my dreams and totally believe in me."

Van Kol currently works as an associate investor relations officer for a $34 billion asset management firm, while she regularly attends acting classes, auditions and networks with "many amazing people" in the industry.

"Acting just brings me a lot of joy and I now struggle to picture myself doing anything else. Life has been a crazy whirlwind but I wouldn't change it for anything."

Millie's parents, Joh and Paul Van Kol, who lived in Tauranga, said they knew their daughter was a talented competitive dancer and performance artist.

"But we were absolutely blown away when we watched Millie on the big screen at the world premiere showing of 'Shut Eye' in Auckland last month," said Paul Van Kol, a station officer at Mount Maunganui fire station.

"We couldn't believe it when in the middle of the Covid pandemic Millie told us she was off to LA to follow her dream alone after winning a ballot to get her US green card. Naturally, we were a bit anxious because of the Covid risks and the US film industry is such a hugely competitive industry," Joh Van Kol said.

In a message posted on Aquinas College's Facebook, the school paid tribute to Van Kol: "Congratulations to former Aquinas student Millie Van Kol. She made her big screen debut last month...Millie is now based in LA where she is pursuing her acting dream. An aspiring talent Millie, well done!"

Dale Corlett, the Head of Talent & Development at the NZ Film Commission, said while Van Kol and Shut Eye had not received funding from the Commission, the producers may still apply for funding.

Collett said the Commission recently hosted the Vista 48hours Roadshow in Tauranga, which included workshops and a networking event.

"We were incredibly impressed with the talent and creativity on display in the Bay of Plenty region, and we look forward to seeing some of the filmmakers' projects come to fruition."