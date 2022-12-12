Te Huia Apaapa performed well at the Freemasons New Zealand Special Olympics National Summer Games in Hamilton. Photo / Supplied

Tauranga Special Olympic athletes have done their families, friends and city proud by striking gold during the Freemasons New Zealand Special OIympics National Summer Games.

Te Huia Apaapa usually competes in marathons and triathlons but sprinted over shorter distances during the games held in Hamilton this week, winning a gold in the 800m.

He was among 1300 athletes and coaches that descended the city to compete in 10 different sports across eight venues.

Having joined Special Olympics in 2008, Apaapa became known as the ‘Rocketman’ after completing six marathons, 40 half-marathons and numerous triathlons all over the country. And his afterburners have helped him to blast off at Porritt Stadium in Hamilton, earning him a gold and a silver medal in competition.

Competing in Special Olympics and other sporting events has been life-changing for Apaapa and his family, trying to manage his autism, intellectual disability and epilepsy since he was fostered from the age of 5.

Te Huia’s mother and assistant coach Dawn Staples said: “I got him into running because it helps with his autism, to burn off some of that energy. Initially we started him with an athletics club when he was nine and then found out about Special Olympics.”

Like many Special Olympics athletes, Apaapa faced many challenges growing up, trying to fit in at school and dealing with teachers and peers who did not understand his particular needs. All that changed when he found his own community among athletes with intellectual disabilities. Special Olympics has provided him with a sense purpose, pride and confidence.

On top of the relentless training, Te Huia also maintains a strict high-performance diet. Those efforts have been paying off, with his home bulging with medals, trophies and ribbons from all of his successes.

When asked ahead of the Games as to what he was looking forward to, Apaapa noted “it’s going to be fun,” before quickly adding that he is coming to Hamilton for one goal. “I want to win a gold medal.”

While he was narrowly beaten in the 1500m, he achieved that goal in the 800m on Monday.

Meanwhile, The Special Olympics Tauranga Club had high hopes for their basketball team, the Swifts, at the games.

Competing in the playoffs, the Tauranga team went up against Mana Mixed who had been one of their toughest competitors throughout the three-day competition, and came away with the gold medal they were hoping for.

Coach Tina Maitland said the team was unlike any other team she had ever coached.

“We are not just a team, we are a whānau. The mixed and complex group of disabilities throughout the team, means we are able to adapt to each player’s strengths and weaknesses.

“No matter what the disability, we have gelled together both on the court and off the court to become one.”

Asked what their main goal was for the games before the competition started, Maitland said “to show the world just how incredible they are, and that when you believe you can achieve anything.”

And they have certainly done that.