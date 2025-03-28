Advertisement
Tauranga alleged robbery: Police say vape products taken, appeal for footage, info

Quick Read

Vape products were stolen from a Tauranga dairy in an alleged aggravated robbery, police say.

Police allege a group of people entered a dairy on Willow St about 5.30pm on March 26 and stole vape products.

Some of the people in the group were allegedly armed with weapons, which were not firearms.

The individuals then regrouped on The Strand, a police statement said.

One person was arrested at a Tauranga residential address today and would appear in the Tauranga Youth Court “in due course”, police said.

Anyone who witnessed the alleged robbery or had any footage or information was asked to contact the police on 105 online or on the phone referencing file number: 250326/3631.

Information could also be reported anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

