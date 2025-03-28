An upgraded Eden Park is endorsed to be Auckland's main stadium and Auckland Hospital disestablishes hospital supporter roles. Video / NZ Herald, Getty

Vape products were stolen from a Tauranga dairy in an alleged aggravated robbery, police say.

Police allege a group of people entered a dairy on Willow St about 5.30pm on March 26 and stole vape products.

Some of the people in the group were allegedly armed with weapons, which were not firearms.

The individuals then regrouped on The Strand, a police statement said.

One person was arrested at a Tauranga residential address today and would appear in the Tauranga Youth Court “in due course”, police said.