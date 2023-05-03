Western Bay Museum is looking for treasures of the Western Bay.

Western Bay Museum’s next exhibition extends an invitation to the public to share their personal treasures and stories.

Treasures of Culture is an exhibition to celebrate the Western Bay’s rich diversity and to honour the traditions and stories of those who make this such a vibrant and dynamic place to live, says museum manager Paula Gaelic.

People are invited to share a taonga (treasure) from their culture and provide an explanation of why the object is of personal significance.

‘’For example, this could be tapa cloth, a piece of pottery or a hand-knitted or woven garment that carries with it a close personal connection. Whether small or large, old or new, people are invited to bring forward their objects, with a description of why it’s precious, for consideration.’’

A selection of the most interesting or unusual items will be selected to display in the exhibition.

Paula says they’ve had a great response with objects but they’d love to have some treasures from Scotland, the United States, Argentina, Brazil, Samoa, France, Italy, Israel, Greece, Sweden, Finland, Japan, India and others.

‘’A lot of cultures have been covered and we have some really interesting objects but the shout-out is to get as many cultures covered as possible. It does not need to be old, just significant to their culture.’’

The exhibition opens in July but the museum would like to invite people to come forward now with their objects.

INFO: info@westernbaymuseum.nz or phone 07-549 0651 for an appointment. Open Monday to Friday from 10am-4pm, weekends and public holidays from 11am-3pm.



