Take Me with You: Sharnie takes us to United States and Mexico art retreats and Day of the Dead celebration

This week Katikati Advertiser is introducing Take Me with You ... a series where locals on holiday are encouraged to take our little newspaper along for the ride.

Sharnie Riley recently returned to Portland, Oregon to tick off a bucket list item — teaching at an art retreat called Art and Soul.

It’s been a ‘’must-do’' experience since the Trinketz gallery owner was once an Art and Soul student in 2019 — she was so impressed she hoped to one day return as a teacher.

Sharnie taught her class how to create a ‘’vintage valentine” wall hanging made out of recycled goods. All the materials were sourced and brought over from Katikati.

She also attended a few classes while there.

With son Dane, their travels in the US took them to Portland, Seattle, Vancouver Canada, San Francisco, Dallas, Oaxaca, Mexico City and Houston.

The first photo with the Katikati Advertiser was taken in Whistler, Canada.

Travelling the Golden Gate Bridge in style.

The pair flew to San Francisco where Dane probably ticked off his own bucket list item by hiring a Corvette.

‘’We did two trips over the Golden Gate Bridge and back again, you have to, don’t you?’’

Sharnie and friend at the Day of the Dead celebration.

Ten days were spent in Mexico where Sharnie attended another art retreat with Canadian artist Michael deMeng. They enjoyed the extravagant Day of the Dead (Dia de los Muertos) in Oaxaca.

A special touch was bringing the Katikati Advertiser October 5 edition with Katikati locals Len and Lorna Gee on the front page. Len detailed how he was meant to be on the deadly train of the Tangiwai disaster. Len and Lorna are long-time participants in Sharnie’s strength and balance class Keep on Your Feet.





