Swimmers at Omanu Beach. Photo / Mead Norton

“No matter how far you have to walk to get there or how crowded a beach is — always swim at lifeguarded-patrolled beaches and between the flags.”

That’s a frustrated Surf Life Saving New Zealand manager’s message after three water-related deaths in three days, as well as several rescues, in his region this week.

Eastern region lifesaving manager Chaz Gibbons-Campbell said it had been a tragic few days in the water at Coromandel and Whangamatā.

That included a 78-year-old man who could not be revived on Tuesday after he went missing while swimming at an estuary in Whangamatā.

A police spokesperson said a rescue helicopter found the missing swimmer, but attempts to revive him were unsuccessful.

On Wednesday, a rescue mission was launched just before 11.30am after a group of seven people got into trouble in “very rough surf” at Ōpoutere Beach.

Six people were pulled from the sea but one man could not be revived and died.

A male teenager is still missing, with the search for him continuing. Of those rescued, one was flown by rescue helicopter to hospital in a critical condition, another in a moderate condition was taken to Thames Hospital, and three other people were in a minor condition.

Yesterday about 2.30am, a man died in a water-related incident on Tairua-Whitianga Rd near Coroglen, a police spokesperson said.

Gibbons-Campbell said the quick actions from local community members and several bystanders in responding to the Ōpoutere beach incident on Wednesday were “phenomenal”.

He said the response from all the emergency services staff was excellent.

“The combined efforts by all those involved prevented even more fatalities.

“What happened [on Wednesday] was an absolute tragedy and on behalf of Surf Life Saving NZ, I want to offer my condolences to the relatives of the man who died and also to the family of the 78-year-old swimmer on Tuesday.”

Chaz Gibbons-Campbell, Surf Life Saving NZ's Eastern Region's lifesaving manager on patrol urged beachgoers to heed safety warnings, Photo / Mead Norton

Gibbons-Campbell said on Wednesday about 40 lifeguards from Tairua, Pauanui, Onemana, Whangamatā and Waihī, were involved in the beach rescue and search mission after a report of seven people in difficulties at Opoutere beach by the Oputere Campground.

Also involved were six members of the recently established Surf and Rescue Squads from the Coromandel who helped search in jetskis and IRBs, he said.

“There is poor mobile reception at this remote beach area so the campground manager called 111 on his landline, and multiple agencies swung into action, including three rescue helicopters, Fire and Emergency and three ambulance crews, police and the Coastguard had a fixed-wing plane searching from the air.

“About 25 were involved in the actual search and the rest helped with the logistical arrangements such as driving the lifesaving resources to the scene. Because the area is so remote they needed to bring fuel, food, water and tents so the lifeguards had some shelter from the fierce sun.

“By the time our lifeguards rocked up on the scene, some bystanders had already rescued some of those in the water, and I want to pay tribute to those people as without their quick response there would have been more fatalities,” he said.

“I also understand possible a couple of people made it back to shore by themselves and bystanders rescued three others,” he said.

Gibbons-Campbell said two of the Onemana lifeguards who had been on duty that day performed CPR on the deceased until paramedics took over, he said

“This family group were swimming some 50 metres or so from the beach when they got into trouble and the conditions were pretty rippy with a rip current of about 100m or so.

“Because there is a double-sand bar, which is essentially a big trough that was running parallel to the beach. And when the waves rolled in they broke over each sand bar before they moved down the beach and out to sea.

“This remote beach area on a very calm day is absolutely beautiful, but it’s not a lifeguard-patrolled beach. I implore people to only swim where lifeguards are on patrol and to always swim between the flags, so we can keep a close eye on anyone who gets into difficulties. That’s no matter how busy the beach is or far you need to walk to get to the flagged area on a beach. "

Gibbons-Campbell said it was frustrating when people ignored Surf Life Saving NZ’s safety advice.

“It feels like we’re hitting our heads against a brick wall.”

That included two teenagers who needed rescuing at Ōmanu Beach while swimming outside the flagged area “not even 150m away” and two other young men also got caught in a rip after they jumped off rocks on the eastern side of Leisure Island in Mount Maunganui - both rescues were also on January 18.

He said the search continued yesterday for a missing teenager with a Coastguard fixed-wing plane continuing the search at first light and at least 15 lifeguards and Search and Rescue squad members from Tairua, Whangamatā, Waihī, and Western Bay of Plenty were also helping search the coastline from Whangamatā and Opoutere.

Meanwhile, eight lifeguards would again be on duty today patrolling Whangamatā beach and three at Onemana.

“I urge people to show some love to our lifeguards as they had a pretty tough few days. But I’m stoked about how our lifeguards. and emergency services and members of the community have all pulled together to coordinate their responses to these incidents..”



