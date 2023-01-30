The Superhero walk started in 2019.

Calling all superheroes in the community. It’s time to dust off your masks and capes for the Waipuna Hospice challenge to honour, remember, and celebrate the heroes in our lives — both past and present. By signing up for the Waipuna Hospice Superhero Challenge, you will be a hero yourself, as you help raise critical funds to care for people in our community facing a life-limiting illness and support for their families.

In our lives, each of us has someone who holds a special place in our hearts and is looked to as a hero. The Waipuna Hospice Superhero Challenge encourages people to embrace their superhero by celebrating and acknowledging the heroes in their lives, and walking, running, gyming, or even hopping, in celebration and remembrance of them. The challenge is in your hands.

This year’s Superhero Challenge allows you to choose from time targets. Our challenge is split into three key areas — Community, Inpatient-Unit and Family Support. Each area plays an extremely important role in providing our community with specialist medical care for patients living with a life-limiting illness, and support services for them and their families. With spot prizes up for grabs and a chance to dress up and exercise, this is a fun event for families, friends, colleagues and gym buddies! What’s more, locals are raising funds for a good cause.

Heroes have until March 25 to finish their challenge, where they can then come together and celebrate in an optional fun walk at Coronation Park, Mount Maunganui. During an eventful day, there’ll be music, magical energy and spot prizes! Put on your capes and come join the fun in Bay of Plenty’s annual event, all in the name of charity.

The Waipuna Hospice Superhero Walk started in 2019 and crowds had a blast dressing up and joining fellow superheroes for a walk around Mount Maunganui. With the 2020 walk cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions, Waipuna Hospice is gearing up to make 2023 the biggest and best one yet. But they can’t do it without your support!

Register for the Waipuna Hospice Superhero Challenge and have a blast while you raise critically needed funds to help the terminally ill in your community. Register before February 12 for free! Following this, the sign-up fee is $10 for an individual (over 18 years), which includes a free ticket to the fun walk/run. Children (under 18) can attend free with a paying individual (18 or over). A family fun event for all ages.

Share your fundraising page with your friends and family, and encourage your peers to support your cause! There will be prizes for the most funds raised, plus spot prizes on the day!

Be the superhero our community needs and register now at https://2023-superhero-challenge.raisely.com/ or email events@waipunahospice.org.nz or call (07) 552 4380 ext. 211 for more information.