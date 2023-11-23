Number one in the open class at the Summerset GT New Zealand Championship. Photo / Tayler Burke

Number one in the open class at the Summerset GT New Zealand Championship. Photo / Tayler Burke

Teenage Katikati driver Ayrton Hodson laid down a marker in the opening race of the season at the Summerset GT New Zealand Championship in Taupō at the weekend, winning the open class.

The 18-year-old beat approximately 20 racers - with his main adversaries being Luke Manson and Rick Armstrong driving Porsche 992s.

Ayrton’s car is a 2013 Porsche 991.1 - years older than the 992s.

“It was great to be battling against much younger machines and winning,” he says.

Weather conditions on the Saturday were wet for the hour-long race but Ayrton remained at the front for the majority of the laps.

Ayrton on the roof of his car after the win. Photo / Tayler Burke

There was a big 10-minute battle against Rick close to the end of the race, before Rick spun out.

Ayrton took a solid lead in the last minutes of the race to close out the victory.

He says it felt great to win, and leapt on to the roof of his car to rejoice.

The next round of the series is in January.

Ayrton Hodson slogs it out with Rick Armstrong. Photo / Tayler Burke

Earlier this year, Ayrton was selected to join the Elite Motorsport Academy of New Zealand. The academy helps young race drivers to achieve on the international racing stage and Ayrton was one of eight successful applicants.

The academy began in July with a week-long camp in Dunedin.

Ayrton has effortlessly made the change from speedway driving to V8 circuit racing. He started with mini stock carts at age 13, then had a season in sprint cars.

Speedway sprint car racing is great for keeping racing skills up, he says.

“Especially with those cars, you’re always on your toes. And they are among the fun cars you’ll ever drive.”

Next year he hopes to take on the Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge.