Summer concert set to celebrate the Tauranga waterfront

Hello Sailor, Anika Moa, and Louis Baker will perform. Photo / NZME

Top New Zealand acts will perform at the Tauranga Waterfront Reserve in February.

The Seafarer's Playground will take place on February 26 and will include Hello Sailor, Anika Moa, Louis Baker and Georgia Lines with more to be announced.

Classic Kiwi band Hello Sailor will perform in Tauranga for the first time in 10 years, and will belt out their top hits, including Gutter Black and Blue Lady.

Anika Moa, one of New Zealand's most recognisable artists, will play an intimate acoustic set with some of her most famous songs, such as Youthful and Falling in Love Again. Soul sensation and highly acclaimed singer-songwriter Louis Baker will perform with his six-piece band and ignite the waterside spot with his incredible vocals and soulful tunes.

Mount Maunganui's very own success story, Georgia Lines, will also play at the event with her band, coming off the back of a stellar year with the release of several new singles.

Other local artists will be added to the lineup and announced soon.

Organisers say The Seafarer's Playground will provide a full curation of the Tauranga Waterfront Reserve, with the event designed to give people the chance to experience the waterfront in a completely new way.

With gates opening in the afternoon, attendees will be able to enjoy food and beverages in the sun, while taking in the music with the stunning views across the harbour. The event will feature food trucks, licensed bar, chill-out zones and a lineup of world-class musicians.

Local event producer Events Innovated describe The Seafarer's Playground as a celebration of Tauranga Moana and a way to activate the waterfront.

"It will definitely be uniquely Tauranga. We've got one of the most incredible waterfronts in the country, yet it's highly underutilised.

"We want to provide an immersive experience where people can really enjoy the waterfront, take in the views and have international-level artists provide amazing entertainment right on the water's edge."

"The name of the event not only celebrates the waterfront, but also what Tauranga is. We're surrounded by water, and this place is definitely one of the best playgrounds for anyone who loves the ocean. This event will let the artists and audience play right alongside it."

Tickets go on sale December 7 at 9am, and are available from www.theseafarersplayground.co.nz

Events Innovated says the event is designed to be boutique and unique, and with fewer than 2000 tickets available it will be first in, first served.

