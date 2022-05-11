An artist's impression of the new Pukehina Surf Rescue building the club is currently raising money to build.

There might only be one road along Pukehina Beach, but it will serve the purpose of all roads on Saturday when it leads to a street party.

Pukehina Surf Rescue is holding its third fundraising street party on Saturday afternoon and evening - with money going towards the fund to build a new clubhouse.

Event committee co-ordinator Mel Dwane says the first street party came at a time when the community needed to let its hair down.

"It was more to bring the community together," she says. "At that stage, everybody needed a bit of a party and it was a really good tool for community engagement to make people aware that we are here and that we provide a service, but it was so popular that people just kept asking if we could do it again, so we've done it again and we're doing it again."

The end section of Pukehina Beach Rd nearest the surf club will be closed to traffic and Mel says those who can are encouraged to either walk or cycle to the event because "parking can be at a bit of a premium".

Starting at 2pm there will be live music from Stratman and Robin before a brief break in the music around 4.30pm and then Left Hand Break will take over.

"There will be food trucks and Pukehina Surf Rescue's icecream van. This is a licensed event so there's no BYO."

Mel stresses it is a family event, although there won't be a specific kids' area.

She says Pukehina Surf Rescue is a small club with a big job to do.

It covers and supports 50km of coastline and has a large catchment of members within the club.

"The club has grown hugely over the last few years and provides an essential volunteer service with a focus on education and prevention to reduce drownings and rescues.

"The junior surf programme is thriving, and the lifeguard programme continues to expand with over 70 qualified lifeguards."

The present clubhouse was built entirely by volunteers in 1997. Due to growth and demand, it is no longer fit for purpose; it is small, lacks storage space and the facilities are out of date.

"A new clubhouse will allow Pukehina Surf Rescue to operate an excellent surf lifesaving service, along with being a much-needed community hub."

The new clubhouse will be built across 530sq m on three levels. At ground level it will consist of gear sheds, a facility room, new community toilets, including disabled toilets, with more public showers than at present.

There will be multi-functional areas suitable for community use on the second level, with a bar and kitchen that will be available for private venue hire.

The third level will be fully committed to lifeguarding and doesn't impede on other levels.

"We have been actively fundraising for a new clubhouse for the last couple of years and with the help of generous contributors we have so far raised $1.8 million. But with a fundraising budget of $3.8 million we still have a lot to do."

The club will be holding a black-tie fundraising event and auction in October.