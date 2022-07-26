SH35 has washed away at Motu River. Video / David Kauta

State Highway 35 near Motu River Bridge will open to light traffic each morning and evening this week.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency contractors have assessed the track is safe to use from 6am until 7am each morning and from 5pm until 8pm each evening on weekdays.

Outside of these hours contractors will be using the track to continue stabilisation works.

The temporary single lane track was closed at 8pm yesterday ahead of the forecasted wet weather.

The stretch of highway between Ōpōtiki and Te Kaha collapsed into the Motu River last week forcing the closure of the road between the Bay of Plenty and East Coast.

The road was opened to light traffic via a temporary single lane track on Saturday evening through to Monday morning and again for three hours last night.

Waka Kotahi Regional Manager of Maintenance and Operations, Rob Campbell, said the team continued to make great progress at the site of the collapse.

"Stabilisation work continues at pace. Large rocks are being positioned at the base of the bank to protect the road from more erosion from the rising river. River diversion works are also ongoing.

"The temporary pavement and drainage is holding together well and our contractors are able to safely use heavy machinery to progress repairs," Campbell said.

While the track is predominately suitable for light vehicles, trucks may be escorted through individually in exceptional circumstances. Such circumstances include emergency vehicles and businesses providing essential supplies and services.

To arrange a heavy vehicle crossing time please give 24 hours' notice and contact Higgins Contractors in Rotorua.

"Our contractors have been working flat out - at all hours and in all weather - to do what they can to stabilise the river bank and bed in a temporary track to allow locals an opportunity to get through. A more permanent solution will take some time," Campbell said.

Contractors and geotechnical specialists have been working first and foremost to ensure the safety of the site and stabilise the embankment, as well as investigating options for solutions.

The Bay of Plenty, and the East Coast in particular, have experienced significant rainfall, coastal surges and strong winds this year, all of which puts pressure on a roading network that is already more vulnerable due to unstable geology.

"We know how important this road is to communities on the East Coast – to access necessary services, such as food and healthcare, to get kids to school, to run businesses and to stay in touch with friends and whānau."

Campbell encouraged everyone to take care, allow additional time for their journeys and be patient.

"Safety is paramount. It is not possible yet to give a timeframe for when the road to be back to full functionality.

"We will only reopen the road when we are confident it is safe to do so, for both road users and our road workers. In the meantime we ask for patience and respect for our workers at the site. They're doing everything they can to see this happen as soon as possible."

"We understand its challenging for people living and working along SH35 at the moment and we appreciate their resilience," Campbell said.