Motorists are being told to avoid the area or be prepared for delays. Photo / File

Motorists are being told to avoid the area or be prepared for delays. Photo / File

Motorists are being asked to avoid State Highway 2 or be prepared for delays due to tree maintenance near Minden.

Waka Kotahi NZTA says a 30km/hr speed restriction is in place between Te Puna Rd and Te Puna Station Rd until 4pm.

Read more: SH36 to close for repair, BOP highway network hit hard by weather

Elsewhere, the Tauranga Direct Rd will close this week for emergency bridge repairs as authorities warn drivers to take care on the hard-hit Bay of Plenty highway network.

Substantial recent rain had caused slips and washouts across the region.

State Highway 36 is currently not suitable for heavy vehicles, and they are advised to instead use SH33.

The road will close from 10am Thursday until Friday afternoon to repair an uneven surface on the Mangapouri Gorge Bridge. The alternative route will be SH2 and SH33 through Pāpāmoa and Paengaroa.

In the meantime, the contractor will carry out drainage works.