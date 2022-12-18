The incident took place just before 4pm.

State Highway 2 at Whakamārama is expected to be closed for some time after a truck and car collided earlier this afternoon.

A police statement said the incident took place on SH2 near the intersection of Omokoroa Rd around 3.55pm.

It said a truck and car had collided but no details about injuries to occupants were provided.

The Serious Crash Unit was attending and diversions were in place.

UPDATE 4:35PM

SH2 is now CLOSED between Youngson Rd and Barrett Rd following this afternoon's serious crash.

SB detour via Youngson Rd, Old Hwy, Barrett Rd then back onto SH2. Reverse for NB. ^CS https://t.co/d8mwNhYttr pic.twitter.com/G7khzGDqKp — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) December 18, 2022

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said on Twitter it had reports of a crash on SH2 near the intersection with Youngson Rd and for motorists to expect significant delays in the area.

More to come.



