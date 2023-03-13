Spend an afternoon in Thames with singer Denise Norton

Denise Norton on stage. Photo / Andreas Friese

Denise Norton has risen to be one of our most successful international stage performers and will be delighting a Sunday afternoon audience at the Kauaeranga Hall near Thames on March 26.

Born and raised in Auckland, she became a student member of the Royal Academy of Dance, which began a career performing all around the world.

Spending a lot of her time in Europe, she performed in a varied lineup of shows including Cats, Beauty and the Beast, and Requiem before a year in New York City, performing in jazz clubs.

Denise’s versatility will be on show at the Kauaeranga Hall where she will feature music made famous by these shows, as well as songs from the music of Edith Piaf, Screaming Jay Hawkins, Al Cooper, and from her latest recording projects.

This will be a concert filled with heart-warming and dramatic songs along with brilliant orchestrations.

Denise Norton performs at Kauaeranga Hall on Sunday, March 26.

DENISE NORTON

When: Sunday, March 26 at 2.30 pm (afternoon concert, indoors)

Where: Kauaeranga Hall, 437 Kauaeranga Valley Rd, Thames

Tickets: Door sales $25, pre-paid $22 text: 021 912 993 or kauaerangahallmusic@gmail.com

or from Lotus Realm 714 Pollen St, Thames.