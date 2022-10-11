Special ferry service to celebrate first cruise ship to Tauranga

Tauranga Water Transport ferry will be running a special service this Saturday to welcome the first cruise ship passengers to the region. Photo / Supplied

Tauranga Water Transport ferry will be running a special service this Saturday to welcome the first cruise ship passengers to the region. Photo / Supplied

Locals and cruise ship passengers will be able to take advantage of a special Tauranga harbour ferry service this Saturday to celebrate the return of cruise ships to the region.

The ferry service will run regular departures between the Mount and Tauranga from 9am on Saturday to encourage cruise ship passengers to enjoy the service and to allow Tauranga people to travel between the Mount and Tauranga throughout the day.

The initiative has been put together by Mainstreet Downtown Tauranga, Mount Mainstreet and Tourism Bay of Plenty in collaboration with Tauranga Water Transport and the Wednesday Challenge.

Mainstreet Downtown Tauranga spokesperson Sally Cooke says the Saturday ferry service will benefit both cruise ship passengers and local residents.

"This is a unique way for cruise ship passengers to experience Tauranga Moana and enjoy both Downtown Tauranga and the Mount. Tauranga Water Transport run a great ferry service.

"We're also hoping locals will enjoy a Saturday ferry trip between the Mount and Tauranga CBD for shopping, lunch, catching up with friends, or to wave the cruise ship passengers off at the end of the day."

Tourism Bay of Plenty general manager Oscar Nathan says: "We've included a special Saturday afternoon sailing departing from The Strand pier in Tauranga's CBD at 3pm. We'd love to see local residents jump on the ferry, enjoy some time at the Mount, and be at Pilot Bay to wave goodbye to the Majestic Princess when it departs at 5.15pm. These residents will then be able to catch the ferry back to the Tauranga CBD, departing from Salisbury Wharf in Pilot Bay at 6.30pm."

Tauranga Water Transport has been running a trial ferry service on a Wednesday between Ōmokoroa, Tauranga and the Mount as part of the Wednesday Challenge, and locals have been lapping up the tickets.

Wednesday Challenge project director, Heidi Hughes, says it is exciting to see the initiative start to expand beyond the Wednesday trial.

"The current ferry service trial has proved so popular, with several ferry sailings selling out each Wednesday - in fact, this Wednesday, we had to put on a larger ferry to meet demand. So, when we heard the Mainstreets and Tourism Bay of Plenty had approached Tauranga Water Transport to see if they would consider extending the service for the cruise ship visit this Saturday, we were delighted."

Mount Mainstreet Destination marketing manager Claudia West is expecting the Mount to be exceptionally busy on Saturday.

"The ferry is a great way for Tauranga locals to pop over and enjoy a relaxed day at the Mount, visiting our shops, cafes, restaurants, and bars, and then wave the cruise ship goodbye. What better way to spend a Saturday afternoon, than a takeaway picnic on Pilot Bay as we bid farewell to the first cruise ship of the season?"

Ferry tickets must be booked online, and Cooke says getting them early is a must.

"We're so grateful that the Wednesday Challenge started the trial ferry service, which has made this Saturday's special sailings an option. But anyone wanting to book tickets should do it quickly, as we're expecting tickets to sell out."

For the full timetable for Saturday and to book tickets, click here.

- Supplied copy