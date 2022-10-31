Katikati Folk Club is supporting Tim and his family by fundraising with four featured acts that encompass a wide range of musical styles. Photo / Supplied

Katikati Folk Club is supporting Tim and his family by fundraising with four featured acts that encompass a wide range of musical styles. Photo / Supplied

A November 11 concert acts as a fundraiser for 47-year-old Tim Pardy, who is undergoing treatment for pancreatic cancer. Tim was considered cancer-free in March, and he couldn't have been happier.

But that joy was short-lived, when after five months the Katikati family man discovered his pancreatic cancer had returned — this time in his liver. Last year, Tim was among the small number of New Zealanders who are diagnosed with pancreatic cancer each year. He has no family history of the disease, and it came as a total shock, as it is uncommon for someone of his age.

Katikati Folk Club is supporting Tim and his family by fundraising with a concert, which will feature four acts that encompass a wide range of musical styles. Be entertained Friday, November 11th at the Arts Junction, 35 Main Road, Katikati by:

Smith & Co with their popular folk and harmonies

Two's Company playing jazz, popera and classic hits

The Wild Clovers, bringing their thumping Celtic rock to Katikati

Calico Line's sweet sounds of Americana.

Katikati Folk Club's doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm concert start. Come early and get a good seat. 100 per cent of the show's take goes to Tim. Members pay only $20 and casuals pay $25. Eftpos or cash will be accepted, though it's suggested people buy their Earlybird tickets on the website or on-site at the Arts Junction. Children enter free. Membership costs $10 per person, per annum.

During the break, grab a complimentary tea or coffee and biscuits. Before the show starts, treat yourself to a wine or beer from the cash bar.

For more information, check out www.katikatifolkclub.co.nz.