Chris Hipkins has been sworn-in as NZ's 41st Prime Minister in a ceremony at Government House. Photo / Mark Mitchell

New Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has matured as a Labour MP over the past few years and has “really shined” during the pandemic as the Covid-19 Response Minister, one local says.

The comments were made during a survey of people’s opinions in downtown Tauranga yesterday. Most endorsed Hipkins’ appointment.

The Bay of Plenty Times spoke to a handful of residents and workers about what they thought of Hipkins taking over as Prime Minister after Jacinda Ardern announced she was stepping down to spend more time with her family.

And they were also asked what Hipkins should prioritise on to help the Labour Party win their vote.

Trish Anderson, 66, from Paeroa who works full-time in Tauranga, endorses MP Chris Hipkins appointment as Prime Minister. Photo / Mead Norton

Trish Anderson, 66, who lives in Paeroa but works full-time in the health management sector in Tauranga, said she believed Hipkins was the right person to take over from Ardern in the top job and endorsed his appointment.

“To be honest he used to annoy me when he was always standing behind the PM when she was speaking to media. But I think Chris has grown up and matured as a Labour MP over the past few years and where he really shined and showed his inner strength was during the height of the pandemic as the Covid-19 Response Minister.

“We have had some good and bad decisions from the [Labour-led] Government but no one can get everything right all the time. I think with Hipkins taking over as PM, I believe the Labour party deserves another opportunity to be re-elected for another term at least.”

Anderson said she wanted to see Hipkins prioritise issues that were of importance to all New Zealanders, including focusing on measures that reduced inflation and strengthened the economy, cutting unnecessary government spending and long-term projects that were not just good for the party or to help it get re-elected.

“We need to see more practicable and concrete projects that deliver on some of the big ticket items such as continuing the health reforms, better transport, roading, railways, airports and affordable housing which needs a much long-term forecasted effort that benefit the whole country. "

Adam Blur, 28, Mount Maunganui. Photo / Mead Norton

Adam Blur, 28, from Mount Maunganui said: “I really like Jacinda and I can understand why she decided to step down.

“I don’t like how so many people have turned on her and I think all the criticisms on Facebook describing her as a dictator and a separatist, ... are very hurtful and totally wrong. "

Blur said he endorsed Hipkins as the new PM because he was a “lot like Ardern in many ways” that is, “not too extreme”, and Hipkins had also done a great job as the Covid-19 Response Minister. He wanted Hipkins to prioritise crime, poverty reduction, and delivery of more affordable housing.

Katikati retiree Sonya Ward said she also supported Hipkins as the new PM and wanted him to focus on measures that cut fuel and food costs and also tackled homelessness.

“Chris Hipkins definitely has some charisma but he does need to be very firm as the new PM and not just become a puppet.”

Jo Steyn, 28, from Bethlehem said Hipkins was a hard-working MP and needed to be given the chance to prove himself in his new role.

Steyn said she wanted to see Hipkins prioritise homelessness, education and employment issues.

“There is a huge amount of homelessness, especially in Tauranga, with people living in cars and parks. And I’d also like to see him focus on getting kids back to school and more into work.”



