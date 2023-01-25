Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Some Tauranga residents back the decision to appoint MP Chris Hipkins as PM

Sandra Conchie
By
3 mins to read
Chris Hipkins has been sworn-in as NZ's 41st Prime Minister in a ceremony at Government House. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Chris Hipkins has been sworn-in as NZ's 41st Prime Minister in a ceremony at Government House. Photo / Mark Mitchell

New Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has matured as a Labour MP over the past few years and has “really shined” during the pandemic as the Covid-19 Response Minister, one local says.

The comments were made

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times