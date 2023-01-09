Weather in the Coromandel engendered severe weather warnings and flooding caused slips and road closures in the area over the holiday period. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Weather in the Coromandel engendered severe weather warnings and flooding caused slips and road closures in the area over the holiday period. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The New Year period was a damp squib for many residents and holidaymakers in the Coromandel, as torrential rain caused flooding and slips and led to traffic bedlam and the cancellation of outdoor events.

MetService advised 400 millimetres of rain fell in the 72 hours to January 6, flooding Hikuai Settlement Road, and Wentworth Valley Road in Whangamatā. State Highway 25 east of Coromandel Town and west of Te Rerenga was closed due to a slip, one of many reported locally. Colville Road was closed due to a large tree coming down approximately eight kilometres from the intersection with Driving Creek Road.

Refuse Transfer Stations in Coromandel Town, Matarangi, Tairua and Pāuanui were closed, as were council service centres. Strong winds and surges led to Whangamatā Beach lifeguards assessing swimming conditions as too dangerous at Main and South Beach, restricting them to observational patrols. Beaches were also shut at Hot Water Beach, Tairua, Whiritoa and Cathedral Cove near Hahei as consistent 35-knot winds battered the coast.

Isolated campers were advised by Civil Defence to seek refuge from thunderstorms and continued downpours. Power outages were recorded at 102 properties in Kauaeranga and over 200 in Whangamatā.

Holidaymakers Karen and Arthur Keane, of Howick, were among those departing the Coromandel in their campervans. The couple were two days into a rally and said half of those attending the event had decided to head home, cutting their trip short by five days.

Mercury Bay Business Association chairwoman Lynda Grant said it was understandable that campers should be warned, but she questioned advice aimed at bach owners.

“Prior to this weather, things were going really well, and it’s disappointing that the advice is given to go home. There’s been a huge amount of people in Whitianga up until now, and all those that have been struggling were hoping for a good summer. The hope is the beach owners will be back, at least for Anniversary Weekend.”

In speaking with the New Zealand Herald, Coromandel Civil Defence controller Gary Towler said he expected the region to be at risk of further weather-induced events as drainage basins overflowed: “The catchments are just totally saturated, and this is a risk that we face until the area does dry out.”

The Vistalite Tairua Open Golf Tournament was one of many events postponed. However, despite the warnings of inclement weather, organisers of the Coro Classic Festival decided to push ahead and welcomed over 2,000 people to Matarangi on January 7.

While several affected rounds throughout the Coromandel Peninsula reopened on January 6, respite may be short-lived, as sub-tropical Cyclone Hale is expected to make landfall on January 10.

Adding to the slew of weather events on January 4 was an earthquake, felt by many as a strong jolt in areas of the Coromandel including Whangamatā, Pauanui, Whitianga and the foothills of the Kaimai Ranges on the west of the range.

The magnitude 5.1 quake was at a depth of seven kilometres, occurring 5km south of Te Aroha.

Sadly, the holiday period also included two major motor vehicle accidents, including a fatal and multi-injury crash on SH2 at Athenee Gorge near Waihī on January 2. Police confirmed one person died following the two-car collision at 3.45pm. Two children aged six and eight were among those injured.

A single-vehicle crash involving a motorbike occurred on Cook Drive, Whitianga on Boxing Day. Police communications advised staff were called to the scene around 6:40 pm, and the road was closed while the Serious Crash Unit investigated. One person was transported to the hospital via helicopter in a critical condition. Enquiries are ongoing.