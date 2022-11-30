Brendan Gibbs loaded up with non-perishable food.

Emergency services’ sirens will be screaming out across Katikati next weekend as they respond to a big emergency - of sorts. A food emergency.

It’s the Emergency Services Food Bank Drive, where the local fire, police and ambulance services make their way through the town with sirens blaring — a sign to bring out non-perishable foods, destined for Katikati Christian Food Bank.

‘’You’ll know when we’re close by,’’ says Katikati Volunteer Fire Brigade station officer Brendan Gibbs. ‘’We make a lot of noise.”

‘’We’ll be going up various streets with sirens on for a period of time, and then we turn them off. People hear us, they come out, or they have already put their donations out. If so, [we] ask if food could be left where we can see it, like on top of your letterbox or by the gate.”

Brendan says if people miss them, they can drop donations to any of the local churches.

The fire brigade will cover the south side of town and Fairview Estate; ambulance services will be around the Park Rd area, and the police will be around the Highfields Dr area.

The fire brigade will have two fire trucks and the van out and about. Brendan says they often get inundated with donations, so other volunteers rock up in their utes and take away supplies to be sorted by the foodbank team.

The Emergency Services Food Bank Drive has been going in Katikati for about five or six years and is part of a national initiative.

Katikati Christian Food Bank volunteers rely on the Emergency Services Food Bank Drive to replenish the foodbank’s shelves.

Manager Sue Spriggens says the foodbank drive ‘’gives a significant boost to our stocks at this busy time of the year. It will be particularly helpful this year, as the demand continues to increase beyond our expectations.’’

The foodbank is under the Reach Out Trust - Combined Churches of Katikati, so non-perishable donations can also be dropped at any of the churches.

Brendan gives a big thank you to all in the community who support the drive.

The foodbank asks for mostly non-perishable items, but is also able to store eggs, meat, fresh fruit and frozen food. People can also bring food to ‘the shed’ at the back of the Katikati Community Baptist Church.

Donations can also be dropped off to the shed during opening hours; Monday to Friday, from 10.30am-12pm. Food parcels must be arranged by calling 549 1038, via text on 027 203 7373 or through emailing katikatifoodbank@gmail.com.

The details:

What: Emergency Services Food Bank Drive.

Where: Throughout Katikati.

When: December 6 from 6pm.