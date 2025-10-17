Whakatāne District Council ports manager Mark Read said the council had not received any formal complaints from berth holders regarding the recent low tide event, but sediment build-up was a natural process.

The council was exploring ways to address it once the whitebaiting season was over at the end of October, he said.

However, the boat owner said many boats had electronic transducers on the bottom of the hull worth up to $4000 each that are damaged if the boat is sitting in silt.

He paid over $10,000 a year for a berth in Whakatāne and was currently berthing his boat in Tauranga because of the silting issue.

Another boat owner, who did not wish to be named for the same reason, said there was a lack of maintenance on council facilities, but those facilities have cost the ratepayer a lot of money.

He said during the low tide last week, at least one boat on the main wharf was sitting on the bottom, at least three at Otuawhaki Wharf, also known as the Green Wharf, and all of the boats at the Whakatāne Yacht Club, which is not a council-owned facility.

The pontoon walkways to access the berths that are supposed to float on the surface were also sitting on the silt and had been damaged, causing trip hazards for people boarding the boats, he said.

At least two people boarding his boat from the walkway had tripped recently, an elderly man and a young child.

“The council needs to maintain them because those facilities will be getting wrecked, and they will cost a lot more to replace than they will to maintain.”

While the tide had been lower than in other months, it illustrated that maintenance wasn’t happening and the boats were sitting on the bottom, he said.

A pontoon walkway used to reach berths is dangerously tilted on its side, causing it to be damaged. Photo / LDR

“Unless the maintenance happens, this is going to be an ongoing problem ... because the silt just keeps building up.”

Read said following several significant storms and floods over winter, higher-than-usual sediment levels had accumulated in the river system.

“Our team has already cleared the boat and waka ama ramps multiple times as a result. We are aware of the issue as it affects all our facilities. The team is exploring several options to address it once whitebait season has ended.”

Read said sediment build-up was a natural process influenced by river flow and weather events, and some areas, such as Otuawhaki Wharf, were more prone to it due to their location outside the main river current.

“Council operates its dredging programme on a limited budget and prioritises work to where it is most needed,” he said.

At the end of 2024, the council had engaged Bay Underwater Services to carry out contingency dredging at Otuawhaki Wharf to remove sediment that had built up under the pontoons over several years, leaving them sitting out of the water at low tide.

The area between the wharf and the pontoon walkway is filled with sediment at low tide. Photo / LDR

This work had been undertaken outside of the regular annual dredging programme.

Affected berth holders were encouraged to log a service request through the council’s website or contact the ports team directly at harbours@whakatane.govt.nz to assess individual concerns.

“We understand the importance of the harbour to our boating community and are committed to maintaining safe and functional facilities.”

– LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.