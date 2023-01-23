Traffic management will be in place at SH2 / Morton Road roundabout site on Wednesday. Photo / NZME

Significant delays are expected on State Highway 2 between Waihī and Ōmokoroa on Wednesday.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said stop/go traffic management will be in place at the SH2 / Morton Rd roundabout site while crews undertake chipsealing and concrete work.

Drivers should avoid travelling this route if possible or anticipate a longer journey.

The work is expected to take most of the day, weather permitting, and is unable to be completed at night, Waka Kotahi said.

Crews will monitor queues and ensure both lanes are open when breaks allow.

Waka Kotahi thanks road users for their understanding while these important works take place.