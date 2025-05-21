Signals point to a steady upturn for property

New Zealand’s property market continues to point to signs of recovery, according to new data from Cotality NZ’s latest Monthly Chart Pack. Photo / 123rf

New Zealand’s property market continues to point to signs of recovery, according to new data from Cotality NZ’s latest Monthly Chart Pack.

Cotality chief property economist Kelvin Davidson said property sales volumes have been gradually trending upward for nearly two years.

In April, sales rose 4% compared to a year earlier – lifting activity to 7% above the historical norm for this time of year. Falling mortgage rates have clearly supported this momentum, said Davidson.

“Sales activity has been on a steady incline, and we’re now starting to see this translate into home values.”

The Cotality Home Value Index rose 0.3% in April – the fourth consecutive monthly increase – although growth remains modest. Among the main centres, Hamilton and Christchurch led the gains, while Dunedin, Wellington and Tauranga showed flatter results.