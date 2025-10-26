– Upcoming maintenance on SH29

– The evolving Tauriko West community and other local developments

“We’re looking forward to sharing updates and hearing from the community,” NZTA system design regional manager Susan Collins said.

“A lot has changed in Tauriko West over the past two years and with construction under way at three major sites on SH29, this is a great opportunity to connect and share what’s happening.”

Construction on the new Ōmanawa Bridge will soon begin on on SH29.

The bridge, the first phase in the SH29/SH29A Tauriko West Roads of National Significance project, will be built alongside the existing one, on an alignment that fits with the future design for Tauriko West.

“The team is now making a start on preparing the site, with trees clear and work about to start on access roads. By November main construction will be under way.”

NZTA recently awarded the contract to protect the route and seek consents for the SH29 Tauriko West project and upgrades to SH29A.

“The future new SH29 will feature four lanes between the Redwood Lane Interchange and Takitimu North Link Interchange, widening SH29A to four lanes between the Takitimu Drive Toll Road roundabout and Barkes Corner Interchange.

“The designation and consenting work is being supported by [engineering consultants] BBO, including identifying the land required, technical and environmental assessments, relocating utilities and working with landowners,” Collins said.

Community information day

Where: Tauriko School, 768 State Highway 29 Tauriko, Tauranga

When: Saturday, November 8, between 11am and 2pm