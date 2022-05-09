

Sexologist Romina Lilley is among the experts on offer for the regular weekend of activities in the town, offering shamanic sexual healing in her workshop on Sunday.

Wild Women's Weekend organiser Shaun Fay says sadly, it's always the case that the sexologist workshop is never fully booked.

"I guess a lot of women in this target market - as are men - are reluctant to talk about their taboos and how they can find more pleasure."

Romina says this weekend's session won't be about people getting naked and running around.

"It's never what you think it's going to be, but I invite people to lean on the edge, because it makes you grow. There will be nothing to be concerned about, the magic of it is to come and experience women's energy, to be there for curiosity.

"I say to them, come and don't be afraid to express yourself and ask questions. Everything in the workshop stays there. You'll have other women holding the space for you."

Romina has asked participants to bring a blindfold to Sunday's 1.5-hour session, which is helpful for getting women to stop overthinking and start feeling the energy in the room.

She says there's great powerful healing in a group of women who do not judge one another.

"It's going to be wholesome, not where people are outside their boundaries."

Romina has studied for two years and led workshops at festivals in New Zealand, and worked as a massage therapist for over 16 years.

She believes the body holds all the knowledge and intuition we need to lead a wholesome life.

Originally from Argentina and resident in New Zealand for 24 years, Romina has two children now 21 and 24, and a husband of 26 years. She says she still loves the evolution of their relationship.

At 48, she reached her own "midlife crisis" and learned from seeking answers to the question "what is next?" when the roles began to disintegrate and the hormones left her body.

Yes, she says, midlife crises are a thing.

"I love working with women who are pre-menopausal and menopausal. It's a point in your life when you start thinking what next, as these hormones leave your body - if you are ready to look at yourself and your life and not just think 'I'll go travelling or buy a new car'.

"We seem to forget about ourselves, we put ourselves last, for me this is the time that I feel the most womanly I've ever felt."

Without giving too much away about this weekend's workshop, Romina says it's about reconnecting with the body's intuition.

"I can offer people to have a look at themselves and where they can maybe push an edge. I can't tell you what we're going to do because it's a secret but since it's only a couple of hours, it's a taster of what you are when you are none of the things you have been for the last however many years. We go there to explore and be curious."

She has a good circle of friends who she's able to share completely openly with, without judgment. Sometimes her sessions lead to groups being formed for regular gatherings to do the same.

But she knows in a small town it's not always easy to open up.

"I plant a seed. I'm there to share what I've learned and help women reach a space they want to go. It's not counselling, it's work with embodiment. I offer them tools, a different perspective using the shamanic modality that deals with body and touch."

Asked about her observations of Kiwi women, she said while not wanting to generalise, as a culture we have embraced the idea that we can do it all.

"Here the New Zealand women are pioneers, so if we want something we can make it happen. It's a stereotype, but I do think this work in exploring our feminine side is good for New Zealand women."

She says men and women seem to find it difficult to read one another, and while it's okay for women to be masculine, for a man to be effeminate is not.

"I'm hoping that can be reversed. We as women can say 'oh, men don't understand us', but how have we encouraged them to grow their emotional side? It's very important work that needs to be done by both."

