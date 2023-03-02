Waitomo Chiefs Manawa have a settled side for their clash with The Blues in round two of the 2023 Sky Super Rugby Aupiki season.

The Waitomo Chiefs Manawa have named a relatively unchanged side for round 2 of Sky Super Rugby Aupiki against the Blues.

“Our pack and set-piece won the game for us against the Hurricanes Poua, and our selection this week reflects that with only one change to the starting line-up,” said Waitomo Chiefs Manawa head coach Crystal Kaua.

“Our impact players are game changers and the power we have coming off our bench is a massive benefit for us. We know the Blues will be an arm wrestle, they love to play on top, and like us, they have some exciting young talent spread among some really experienced campaigners.

“We are working towards the endgame, and there is still a lot of mahi to do, but everyone is committed. There is an edge in camp, it’s competitive, but with love. Everyone is putting their hand up. This week we need to be both clinical and brutal.”

Black Ferns Awhina Tangen-Wainohu and Angel Mulu return from injury to be named in the playing 23 this week. Tangen-Wainohu will add even further skill and experience to the front line alongside round one Wahine of the Match, Luka Connor, and Tanya Kalounivale.

The rookie backline trio of Azalleyah Maaka, Mererangi Paul and Tenika Willison is once again supported by the experience Carla Hohepa. Whilst the midfield continues with the continuity of players that are into their second season with the team. Grace Houpapa-Barrett will bring impact off the bench alongside Mulu and last week’s debutant Kate Henwood.

Also with a strong debut last week, loose forward Dhys Faleafaga will be looking to repeat her try-scoring form. Support for the forwards will also be provided by Victoria Makea with Violet Hapi-Wise, Amanda Rasch and Apii Nicholls for the backs.

The match kicks off at 2.05pm this Saturday at North Harbour Stadium.

Waitomo Chiefs Manawa:

Awhina Tangen-Wainohu

Luka Connor

Tanya Kalounivale

Kelsie Thwaites

Chelsea Bremner

Charmaine Smith

Tynealle Fitzgerald

Kennedy Simon (C)

Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu (VC)

Hazel Tubic

Georgia Daals

Azalleyah Maaka

Carla Hohepa

Mererangi Paul

Tenika Willison

Reserves

Grace Houpapa-Barrett

Angel Mulu

Kate Henwood

Dhys Faleafaga

Victoria Makea

Violet Hapi-Wise

Amanda Rasch*

Apii Nicholls

*debut