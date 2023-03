Police were called to the scene around 6.30pm. Photo / File

One person has been seriously injured in a crash on the Kaimai Range.

Police were called to a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 29, on the western side of the Kaimai Range, around 6:30pm yesterday.

A spokeswoman said one person was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Another person had minor injuries.

The road was blocked but reopened around 9.30pm.

She said inquiries into the circumstances of the crash were under way.