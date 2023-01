Traffic is being diverted and motorists are asked to avoid travelling this route or expect delays. Photo / File

Emergency services have been called to a serious crash on State Highway 2, north of Katikati, which has blocked the road.

Police said, in a media statement, a car collided with a power pole shortly after 11.30am at the intersection with Tuapiro Rd in Tahawai, and there are lines down on the road.

The exact injury status of those involved is unclear at this stage.

